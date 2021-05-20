The latest in the COVID-19 pandemic

We provide the latest updates and essential information on the COVID-19 global pandemic here.

May 20

Outside China

The latest figures reported by each government health authority as of May 20, 2021.



– The combination of the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Pfizer is safe and effective, says Spanish study (Read more)

– No consensus was reached among members of the European Parliament (MEPs) on a proposal for the temporary abolition of patent rights for COVID-19 vaccines (Read more)

– The first batch of anti-pandemic materials donated by the China Red Cross Association to Nepal began shipping to its capital Kathmandu (Read more)

China

Data released by the National Health Commission as of midnight, May 19, 2021.



– Chinese Mainland reports 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1 broadcast locally (Read more)

May 19

Outside China

– US COVID-19 vaccines effective against variant in India: expert (Read more)

– Experts call for end to US herd immunity fixation: media (Read more)

– The main COVID-19 test center in Gaza damaged by Israeli airstrikes: official (Read more)

China

– Mainland China reports 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all imported (Read more)

– Over 435 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China (Read more)

May 18

China

– Chinese mainland reports 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 4 transmitted locally (Read more)

– Nearly 422 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in China since May 17 (Read more)

Outside China

– WHO and UNICEF call on rich countries to share vaccines (Read more)

– Over 2,300 cases of the coronavirus variant associated with India registered in the UK: health secretary

– US to share COVID-19 vaccines with other countries under increasing pressure (Read more)

May 17

China

– Liaoning Province of Northeast China reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 confirmed by 7pm on Monday. (Read more)

– Chinese mainland reports 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 5 locally transmitted (Read more)

Outside China

– The UK eases restrictions despite the increase in the variant (Read more)

– The new federal directive does not allow the widespread removal of masks in the US (Read more)

– New COVID-19 daily cases in India fall below 300,000 for the first time since April 21

May 16

China

– Working group sent to lead COVID-19 control in Liaoning (Read more)

– Shanghai to start vaccination for those 76 years and older (Read more)

– Chinese mainland reported 18 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with four being broadcast locally (Read more)

– Nearly 393 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered throughout China (Read more)

Outside China

– France targets 20 million first COVID-19 vaccines: PM (Read more)

– River Plate COVID-19 report before the Boca Juniors collision (Read more)

May 15

China

– More than 380.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across China since Friday

China approves another inactivated COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use (Read more)

– Anhui Province added 3 new cases on Friday

– Chinese mainland reported 14 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 5 broadcast in the country

May 14

Outside China

– Global economic recovery from the pandemic to take at least two years: Athens Forum (Read more)

– Israeli scientists expose the unique mechanism of the coronavirus to transcend the immune system (Read more)

– Chinese doses help close global vaccine inequality (Read more)

– US CDC says vaccinated people can avoid masks in most countries (Read more)

China

– The National Health Commission sends a team of experts to guide and assist with COVID-19 control in Anhui Province (Read more)

China has administered nearly 367 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since May 13 (Read more)

– Anhui confirms 3 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (Read more)

– Continental Chinese reports 2 new cases broadcast locally COVID-19 (Read more)

– Liaoning’s Yingkou reports two locally broadcast cases (Read more)

May 13

Outside China

– Germany lifts quarantine application for COVID vaccinated travelers (Read more)

– 50 cases of black fungus among COVID-19 patients reported in the central Indian state (Read more)

– CDC panel approves use of Pfizer COVID vaccine in children 12 years of age (Read more)

– COVID-19 cases in Canada exceed 1.3 million

China

– Chinese mainland reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, all imported (Read more)

May 12

Outside China

– The death toll in India COVID-19 exceeds 250,000 (Read more)

– UK government unveils recovery plan after COVID in Queen’s speech (Read more)

– Nepal reports record high one day death from COVID-19, new infections (Read more)

China

– Chinese mainland reports 16 new cases of COVID-19, all imported

May 11

Outside China

– India registers about 330,000 new COVID-19 infections, active cases fall (Read more)

– US authorizes Pfizer / BioNTech COVID vaccine for children 12 to 15 (Read more)

– Anti-epidemic supplies including 100 oxygen concentrators and 40 fans donated by the China Red Cross Association arrived in India (Read more)

China

– More than 332.96 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered across China as of Monday

– Mainland China reports 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all imported

May 10

Outside China

Egypt to produce Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in June (Read more)

– Cuba’s mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to start in Havana with home-grown vaccines (Read more)

– Mode hits amid rising COVID-19 (Read more)

China

– Over 324 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China since Sunday

– Chinese mainland reports 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all imported

May 9

Outside China

– European leaders postpone decision to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents (Read more)

– 26 Nepalese lawmakers are positive for COVID-19 ahead of the main vote for the Prime Minister (Read more)

China

– Chinese mainland reports 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all imported

– Over 317 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China since Saturday (Read more)

May 8

Outside China

– Pressure mounts to block India (Read more)

– UK reveals ‘green list’ of countries for foreign travel from 17 May (Read more)

China

– Chinese mainland reports 7 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all imported

– More than 308 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across China since May 7, the National Health Commission said on Saturday (Read more)

May 7

Outside China

– Study: The number of COVID-19 deaths in the US may be much higher (Read more)

– Italian Prime Minister demands boost in global production of COVID-19 vaccines

– Japan to extend the urgency of the virus until the end of the month, expand coverage (Read more)

China

– Chinese mainland reports 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all imported (Read more)

May 6

Outside China

– India’s COVID-19 figure exceeds 21 million with over 410,000 new cases in 24 hours

– Argentina sees high COVID-19 daily death record (Read more)

– Biden says he plans to support waiver of WTO IP for COVID-19 vaccines (Read more)

China

– Chinese mainland reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, all imported (Read more)

May 5

Outside China

– India reports over 380,000 new cases (Read more)

– Cuba again exceeds 1,000 COVID-19 infections in one day

– The death toll in Brazil COVID-19 reaches 410,000

China

– Chinese mainland reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

May 4

Outside China

India’s COVID-19 figure crossed the 20 million mark on Tuesday, the federal health ministry confirmed.

– Most capacity limits to be completed in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut by 19 May (Read more)

– 3 cases of coronavirus mutation detected in Indonesia

– Palestine extends the state of emergency to prevent the spread of variants

China

– Chinese mainland reports 17 new cases of COVID-19, all imported

China has been supplying 279.91 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since May 3 (Read more)

– EU regulators begin review of China’s Sinovac vaccine (Read more)

May 3

Outside China

– Pakistan to start domestic production of China’s COVID-19 vaccine: official (Read more)

– The first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arrive in South Africa

China

– Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, all imported (Read more)

May 2

Outside China

– Lack of oxygen in the hospital of the Indian capital leaves 12 dead

China

– Chinese mainland reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, all imported

May 1

Outside China

– Infections exceed 150 million after ‘progress cases’ hit US (Read more)

China

– Chinese mainland reports 16 new cases of COVID-19, all imported