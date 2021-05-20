As ministers Jaggi Vasudev and Tamil Nadu make efforts for state control of temples, what is really at stake?

On Monday, an interview with the new Minister of Finance Tamil Nadus PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in Hindu made a fuss. A longtime critic of Jaggi Vasudev, Thiagarajan described the yogi and the author as a commercial operator who uses religion and spirituality to make money. In particular, he launched the campaign from the Vasudevs Isha Foundation demanding that the Tamil Nadu government liberate Hindu temples in the state from its control.

In the case of Jaggi, he is an advertising bug that is trying to find another angle to make more money, the minister said in the interview. He also went on Twitter to warn that Vasudev was a lawbreaker and would face the consequences for that.

I slept @ 1:30 and woke up at 4:45 to make sure Madurai has adequate oxygen supply. I am disgusted to engage in this character … but 2 last points Jaggi Vasudev is breaking the law and will pay sooner or later

For those who have followed Thiaga Ryan’s statements for some time, his remarks about Vasudev were not unexpected. For months, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam member had claimed that the Isha Foundations campaign urging the state to relinquish control of temples in Tamil Nadu was just an attempt to make more money.

Since the Thiaga Ryan party won the state election earlier this month and he was given a significant cabinet portfolio, his comments gained more weight.

However, this is more than just a war of words between a ministry and the Isha Foundation. Given the important role that temples play in the lives of many Tamil Hindus, the debate has great significance for Tamil society.

When the Isha Foundations campaign for the release of the temples began in Mars, it received widespread media coverage. Vasudev himself gave interviews to well-known television spies and wrote options explaining his position on temples.

In an article written in First post on March 25, Vasudev claimed that it was Tamil Nadu who had the largest number of temples under state administration. It was the state with the most draconian law of control, he claimed. If we can give an example here [Tamil Nadu], the movement will naturally rise everywhere else, he said.

Vasudevs’s argument was largely based on a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government before the Madras Supreme Court in July. In a public interest lawsuit seeking financial assistance for temple-dependent workers during the pandemic, the government said 11,999 temples under its administration do not have the means to perform rituals once a day.

According to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments policies note for 2020-2021, it has 38,655 temples under its direct control. Of these, 34,102 temples 88.22% generate revenue of less than Rs 10,000 per year. According to departmental court submissions, only 1,000 temples had the excess funds available after handling their expenses.

Vasudev claimed that most of the Tamil Nadu temples will disappear in the next 100 years if they remain under state management. He says control of temples should be given to the community and worshipers.

This requirement is not new.

For decades, Sangh parivar organizations have made the same request. The Bharatiya Janata party has consistently put this in its election manifestos. Its leaders have also claimed that temple lands are being looted and violated by criminal elements with the government turning a blind eye to it. Some leaders have even gone so far as to claim this thousands of temples have disappeared as they have been demolished to make way for commercial buildings.

History

Government control of temples has a long history in Tamil Nadu, going back to the British era.

When Move.in it spoke with Thiaga Rajan on April 18 while he was still in Opposition, said laws had been passed to manage temple endowments in order to end abuses by local mafias and their vested interests. These people were exploiting the resources of the holy places as the administrative transition from the rule of the local kings and high priests to the British had not been smooth.

In 1817, the British East India Company adopted Regulation VII of Madras. Through this regulation, the management of religious endowments in the Presidency of Madras was brought under British control through the Revenue Board. There was great opposition to this regulation and it fell into use until 1840.

The regulation of 1817 was replaced by the Religious Donation Act of 1863. The law underwent further changes in 1890 and 1920, when the Justice Party formed the government in the Presidency of Madras.

The Justice Party government passed the Hindu Religious Endowments Act of 1926 which also underwent some changes in the 1940s.

After Independence, the state government passed the Hindu Hindu Religious and Charitable Act. After reviewing the elements of the Supreme Court trial in the Shirur Mutt case in 1954, which had challenged some of the provisions of the 1926 Act when it was in force, the Tamil Nadu government in 1959 brought in Hindu Religious and Charitable Endaughings Act This is the law that currently is in force in the state.

Thiaga Rajan had told him Move.in it that the British had formed a six-member Brahmin men committee as early as the 1890s to evaluate the administrative model that was prevalent at the time and to make contributions. The committee returned and said there were widespread abuses in temple management and a remedy was needed, Thiyagarajan added.

Coincidentally, Thiaga Ryan’s grandfather PT Ryan, a former Tamil Nadu prime minister, had been part of the Justice Party which was essential in passing the Noble Act of the Hindras Majesty of Madras.

Contrary to what is being traded, the laws again place the control of temples in the hands of the people as in a representative democracy it is the government that represents the people, Thiaga Rajan said.

Temple management

In Tamil Nadu today, some temples have hereditary guardians who have been in administration for generations, while other temples have trusted non-hereditary trustees appointed by the government.

Since most inherited believers come from the community, are such temples better managed?

That’s not necessarily the case, said lawyer AK Sriram, who has represented hundreds of temples in the courts over the past 25 years and is recognized as an expert in Hindu Religious Law and Charity.

Sriram said there are hundreds of recorded cases where inherited custodians have sold temple properties. In all these cases, it is government officials who have questioned these transactions. In fact, I would say that the recorded cases of such a sale of temple property are found only in temples with inherited trustees, he said.

The lawyer gave the example of a famous shrine where suspected believers illegally sold temple land. A belief in the exact name of the temple was recorded in 2008 by some worshipers, he said. A month later, permission was sought in the district court claiming that 1.76 acres of temple land actually belonged to this new faith. Permission was surprisingly granted by the court and the land was transferred.

Three years later, the executive officer of the Hindu Religious and Benevolent Department identified this illegality. The case was later referred to the Madras High Court, which set aside the district court order.

In fact, Sriram went so far as to state that there are hundreds of registered cases of trusted administrators withdrawing funds from temples, but hardly any of the department officers.

So what is the problem with the officers?

Sriram said they sometimes use temple funds for purposes that are not strictly related to the temple. In most cases, however, it is a misuse of funds, he said, noting that he has not encountered cases of money going out of the system. In some cases, funds belonging to the temple are being used for purposes other than religious or charitable purposes. These cases are being highlighted by some activists.

The lawyer said that over the decade, there had been about 18 lakh audit objections to temples under government control. But most of these are extremely small and bureaucratic.

He also said that the return of temples to the community will raise its own problems, given the factionalism that exists in most of these temples. I have personally encountered hundreds of cases where factions of saints within a temple fight for control of the temple, its assets and finances, Sriram said.

Thiaga Rajan made the same observation. If the government fails, to whom should we give the temple? he asked. What will be the management method? Who will appoint these people? And who will oversee what is happening? he asked.

Isha’s answer

A statement issued by Isha Foundation followers Monday in response to Thiaga Ryan’s comments said they regret the deteriorating culture and standards of public discourse. This is obviously unacceptable for an elected representative and an honorary member of the cabinet of states, the open letter said. It is deeply regrettable that a person holding high public office should use the calling of a highly respected public figure. This worthless attack trivializes the efforts and dedication of millions of Isha volunteers around the world who are working tirelessly in the service of humanity.

Citing several initiatives by the foundation to help the people of Tamil Nadu, the letter claimed that the organization has worked closely with elected governments in a spirit of cooperation.