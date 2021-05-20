Russian and Azerbaijani presidents discuss developments on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border





MOSKW Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the incident on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in a telephone conversation Wednesday. The two leaders stressed that they are in favor of resolving the issue through political and diplomatic means, the Kremlin said in a statement. “The Russian side will continue to mediate and provide advisory assistance aimed at reaching an agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on starting the border demarcation process and demarcating the state border,” she said. Armenia protested after the Azerbaijani army deployed certain areas in Lachin and Kalbajar provinces which were liberated from Armenian occupation last year. Aliyev said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan “reacted strongly”. Moscow said it happened due to the lack of any borders for a period of time and suggested that this help with demarcation. Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been strained since 1991 when the Armenian army occupied Nago-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory as part of Azerbaijan and seven neighboring regions. Last year, the conflict escalated again and lasted six weeks, ending with a Russia-mediated ceasefire. During that time, Azerbaijan liberated several strategic cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages from Armenian occupation. The two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement on November 10 to end the fighting and work towards a comprehensive resolution. A joint Turkish-Russian center was set up to monitor the ceasefire. Russian peacekeepers have also been deployed in the region. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news provided to subscribers to the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







