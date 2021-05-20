International
Samoa will put on the shelf the Chinese-backed port project under the new leader
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Samoa is expected to have promised the new prime minister a $ 100 million investment backed by Beijing, calling it an extravagant project for the tiny Pacific island that owes much to China.
Fiame Naomi Mataafa, the opposition leader determined to become Samoa’s first female prime minister after weeks of political stalemate, said she intended to maintain good relations with China, but she needed more urgent need to address it.
The proposed construction of the pier in Vaiusu Bay has been a divisive issue in Samoa, playing a part in the April elections where long-serving leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi lost his parliamentary majority.
The project has also threatened to spark a water race in the Pacific as the United States and its allies respond to China’s growing regional influence.
Fiame, who is expected to become leader after Samoa’s high court ruled Monday against a challenge to the election result, told Reuters there were more urgent needs than building a new port.
Samoa is a small country. “Our seaports and airports take care of our needs,” Fiame told Reuters by telephone from Samoa’s capital, Apia.
It is very difficult to imagine that we would need the scale proposed under this particular project when there are more pressing projects that the government should prioritize.
Her stance marks a decisive break with Tuilaepa, which Beijing has regarded as a close ally of China during its two decades as leader.
The level of our government debt to the Chinese government was a pressing issue for voters, said Fiame, a former deputy prime minister who joined the opposition FAST party last year. Her government would maintain good relations with both China and the United States, she added.
China is the single largest creditor in Samoa, a country of 200,000 people, accounting for about 40%, or about $ 160 million, of small countries’ foreign debt.
Tuilaepa has previously said that Pacific countries should blame themselves if they fall into volatile debts.
He has often described the Vaiusu pier in parliament as a China-funded project that would create much-needed jobs and boost trade and tourism. Port designs and funding arrangements have not been disclosed.
The project was in the final stages of negotiations with China, with work set to begin when international borders open, according to a January report in the Samoa Observer, citing Tuilaepa.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry and Tuilaepa office did not respond to questions.
The Fiames government could be formed as early as Friday, though legal challenges could cause delays.
SHENJET SH.BA
Samoa, which depends on existing agriculture, along with tourism and exports of fish and coconut products, had turned to the major nations for development funding even before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted trade and suspended tourism.
The Vaiusu port site is located near the country’s main port of Apia in Matautu, which has recently been expanded with financial assistance from Japan.
However, investments in Chinas have attracted more interest and criticism.
Objects that could turn into a military asset in hostile times pose a challenge to the United States and its regional allies, who have dominated international influence in the world’s largest ocean since 1945.
Reuters reported earlier this month that China was backing a project to update an airstrip on one of the remote Pacific islands of Kiribati, deep in territory typically located with the US
($ 1 = 2,5920 numbers)
Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; edited by Jane Wardell
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]