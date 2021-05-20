Samoa will put on the shelf the Chinese-backed port project under the new leader

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Samoa is expected to have promised the new prime minister a $ 100 million investment backed by Beijing, calling it an extravagant project for the tiny Pacific island that owes much to China.

Photograph Photograph: A container ship is unloaded at Matautu Port, which has been expanded with Japanese support, in the Samoan capital of Apia, July 12, 2019. Photo taken on July 12, 2019. REUTERS / Jonathan Barrett / File Photo

Fiame Naomi Mataafa, the opposition leader determined to become Samoa’s first female prime minister after weeks of political stalemate, said she intended to maintain good relations with China, but she needed more urgent need to address it.

The proposed construction of the pier in Vaiusu Bay has been a divisive issue in Samoa, playing a part in the April elections where long-serving leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi lost his parliamentary majority.

The project has also threatened to spark a water race in the Pacific as the United States and its allies respond to China’s growing regional influence.

Fiame, who is expected to become leader after Samoa’s high court ruled Monday against a challenge to the election result, told Reuters there were more urgent needs than building a new port.

Samoa is a small country. “Our seaports and airports take care of our needs,” Fiame told Reuters by telephone from Samoa’s capital, Apia.

It is very difficult to imagine that we would need the scale proposed under this particular project when there are more pressing projects that the government should prioritize.

Her stance marks a decisive break with Tuilaepa, which Beijing has regarded as a close ally of China during its two decades as leader.

The level of our government debt to the Chinese government was a pressing issue for voters, said Fiame, a former deputy prime minister who joined the opposition FAST party last year. Her government would maintain good relations with both China and the United States, she added.

China is the single largest creditor in Samoa, a country of 200,000 people, accounting for about 40%, or about $ 160 million, of small countries’ foreign debt.

Tuilaepa has previously said that Pacific countries should blame themselves if they fall into volatile debts.

He has often described the Vaiusu pier in parliament as a China-funded project that would create much-needed jobs and boost trade and tourism. Port designs and funding arrangements have not been disclosed.

The project was in the final stages of negotiations with China, with work set to begin when international borders open, according to a January report in the Samoa Observer, citing Tuilaepa.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry and Tuilaepa office did not respond to questions.

The Fiames government could be formed as early as Friday, though legal challenges could cause delays.

Samoa, which depends on existing agriculture, along with tourism and exports of fish and coconut products, had turned to the major nations for development funding even before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted trade and suspended tourism.

The Vaiusu port site is located near the country’s main port of Apia in Matautu, which has recently been expanded with financial assistance from Japan.

However, investments in Chinas have attracted more interest and criticism.

Objects that could turn into a military asset in hostile times pose a challenge to the United States and its regional allies, who have dominated international influence in the world’s largest ocean since 1945.

Reuters reported earlier this month that China was backing a project to update an airstrip on one of the remote Pacific islands of Kiribati, deep in territory typically located with the US

($ 1 = 2,5920 numbers)