Officials say vaccine lags behind in reducing COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, but some are still wary of shooting
REGINA – High vaccine intake is essential to opening the Saskatchewans guide, but reluctance to take COVID-19 remains.
A member of the Saskatchewan Vaccine’s vaccination strategy team says residents should not be afraid to talk to someone if they are not sure about getting the vaccine.
“Sometimes we have a skewed view that vaccine reluctance can be based on social media that are not part of any conspiracy theory, they are not necessarily completely against the vaccine, they just want more information.” Madhav Sarda, a child and teenager said the psychiatrist and member of the JSC vaccine strategy team.
Dr. Sarda said a person may be waiting to get his stroke for a variety of reasons, ranging from specific health issues to cultural norms.
“As a child psychiatrist, people had asked me, ‘I’m using my ADHD medication, can I still get this vaccine?’ “Yes, yes absolutely, but they just want to be safe, they want to make sure they are making a good decision about their health,” he said.
According to a survey by the Angus Reid Institute, 24 percent of Saskatchewan residents remain convinced of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is the highest rate in Canada.
That drops slightly from 26 percent in the January poll. However, other provinces have fallen below 20 per cent, including Alberta, which led the country with 45 per cent during this initial poll.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for the COVID-19 pandemic Dr. John From feels less hesitation in the province than those numbers suggest.
He said talking about it is helping.
“Communication and open conversation about this is essential to understanding why it is important to us as a people,” he said.
“The acquisition has been very good, they have been in a position where there is a lot of demand for it and we want that to continue.”
Vaccination in people over 60 has been strong for the past two months, staying above 80 percent and is slowly increasing in the 40s and 50s as more shooting opportunities are available.
Residents in their 20s and 30s have seen a sharp increase in intake since they became legal over the past two weeks.
Dr. Sarda said the vaccine is the same as when a new iPhone is released that has adopted early and people are willing to wait.
“What he was seeing most of is that you have your most enthusiastic people running to the front of the line whenever the qualifying age drops,” he said. In everything you will have your early adopters, your middle adopters and your late adopters, who are like, ‘I understand, but I just want to make sure everyone else gets it first and then to be there. “
The JSC has provided information to health care providers across the province about the vaccine and encourages anyone with questions to reach out.
“Ask your doctor, ask your pharmacist, ask the health care workers in your community to help guide you because this is a team effort and our goal is to help everyone get the vaccine,” said Dr. Sarda.
Both doctors say the best way to encourage someone on the fence about the vaccine is to do it yourself. They expect reluctance to subside as more people surely get the vaccine.
