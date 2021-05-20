Arrested overnight stay in custody, Calcutta HC to review the case again today | Kolkata News







The CBI appointed the Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and lawmaker Moloy Ghatak as a party to their petition for the transfer of the case from Bengali and advocate for unusual politicians accused the agency of telling half-truths in court, which was without precedent in post-Independence India. KOLKATA: Minister Firhad Hakim | AND Subrata Mukherjee and former ministers Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee remained in custody for at least one more night Calcutta High Court, after a two-and-a-half-hour hearing Wednesday, decided to take their conditional requests and related issues to be heard again on Thursday.The CBI appointed the Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and lawmaker Moloy Ghatak as a party to their petition for the transfer of the case from Bengali and advocate for unusual politicians accused the agency of telling half-truths in court, which was without precedent in post-Independence India. The CBI interpreted the presence of the Ministry of Justice and State Ministers at the CBI’s eastern headquarters and court complex on Monday as an attempt to influence the investigation. Not so, the defense said, explaining that the act was to give support and sympathy to her old cabinet colleagues.

Attorney General Tushar Mehta began his arguments around 2 a.m. after meeting the staff of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee. Mehta’s arguments followed the CBI’s official plea in court, demanding the transfer of the Narada case out of Bengal. A clear, immediate and vigorous effort was made by CM Banerjee and other state officials to overcome, obstruct and intimidate the judicial system and due process of law, he said, presenting photographs and other documents to support the CBI claim.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for the arrested politicians, argued that keeping their parole order without even giving a hearing denied them natural justice. He also accused the CBI of making half-truths in court, like Aswathama Hata … in the Mahabharata, as he wanted these leaders in custody at all costs.

Justice Banerjee intervened at this point, saying on Monday HC’s stay order followed a specific allegation of a court order being issued under pressure. Singhvi objected to this by saying that the CBI special judge did not mention anything like that in his order.

Justice Banerjee then asked Mehta some specific questions: whether the four arrested politicians had ever refused to cooperate with the CBI, which required their arrest during a pandemic; and whether arrests were necessary when the indictment had already been filed? Mehta said he had received a copy of the prayer from the four politicians arrested just Wednesday morning and needed time until Thursday to respond formally. That the detainee could not be physically produced in court was something unheard of, he added.

Acting as CJ Bindal then asked Singhvi why CM and the state law minister should go to the CBI office and the court, to which Singhvi replied that it was to support her party colleagues and to protest democratically against CBI action. No one was stopped from functioning. It was the CBI that demanded a virtual hearing, he said, adding that people were forced to gather when high-profile public figures with mass persecution were taken in a five-year affair. Singhvi also referred to the mass protests and rallies after movie stars Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan were arrested and mentioned that the CBI special court judge never complained of any pressure.

Acting CJ Bindal then asked how he could explain CM’s presence in the CBI office for six hours. It’s a Gandhian way of protesting, Singhvi replied, prompting the judge to ask: Also, throwing stones? So can these legal issues be resolved on the street?

The CBI claimed that CM Banerjee entered the CBI office at 10.50am and went straight to the room where the detainees were sitting. She started shouting that you are also arresting me, the agency claimed in its petition.

