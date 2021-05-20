The Hydro Snowy plan will help secure the future of Australia’s manufacturing base

The Morrison Government decision to spend up to $ 600 million in NSW on a new 660MW gas station justifies the Australian Workers Union’s campaign for affordable, reliable energy and the jobs it creates in existing and emerging industries.
The plant, to be built at Kurri Kurri in the Hunter Valley, will provide energy for the state after the closure of the nearby Liddell coal station closes in the coming years while providing a significant boost to Australia’s renewable energy market.
AWU National Secretary Dan Walton says cheap and reliable power is essential to ensure that households, businesses and job-creating industries thrive as the nation shifts to clean energy. Gas can play a vital role in strengthening the grid as the most renewable generation comes online.
This is essential for the 900,000 Australians working in the manufacturing sector.
“Australia produces steel, aluminum, cement, copper, lumber, packaging, food processing, fertilizers, plastics, chemicals, construction products and much more,” says Mr Walton.
“These factories are hungry for energy. Most importantly, however, they require energy reliability. “
Mr Walton says the new power plant, and the planned 300MW Tallawarra B hydrogen / gas-fired power plant in Illawarra, will provide stability to the grid when needed and thus protect workers’ jobs.
“Gas and renewable energy are compliments. “Australia can not safely step into renewable energy without trying to back things up with gas during this transition,” Walton said.
“In heavy production, the power outage does not mean disturbance, it means the failure of catastrophic equipment and the closure of the plant.
“And in general you can not turn the factories on and off. They need to run at night when the sun is not shining and the wind may not blow.
Unlike inherited coal plants, gas plants are quick to send energy when needed, and quickly shut down when no longer needed.
“They are perfect for filling the unavoidable gaps in the power supply that a renewable energy system will throw up.”
Mr Walton says going gas-powered will not keep the transition to a greener future faster and will actually help more renewable energy sources get into the grid faster.
“As our former chief scientist Alan Finkel has shown – fixing gas can reduce our emissions, increase renewables and protect and expand our heavy industry.
“Gas can generate reliable energy when needed, while emitting half of the carbon dioxide of coal, and the availability of natural gas can and will give us the license to build more solar and wind.”
“There is no current choice between gas and renewables – they are complementary. The first gives us the confidence to pursue the second with courage and confidence. “
Mr Walton says renewable energy is being formed as the cheapest form of generation, but it still has a long way to go to prove its reliability.
“If we want Australian production, especially heavy production, to endure, we will have to switch to renewable energy on purpose and carefully,” he says.
“One day, Australia can and should become the world’s first zero-emission superpower. We can ship with zero emissions of energy and metal products worldwide at a massive price.
“Until then, we have to depend on the production capacity we already have and build on it.
“We can not burn our production capacity on the ground and hope to rebuild it later when renewable technology allows.”
.
