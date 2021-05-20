As the World of Hospitality returns | News Center

There was a time not so long ago when the hospitality profession meant one thing: You worked in a hotel.

No longer.

In recent decades, hospitality has branched out into areas such as games, entertainment, spas and golf. Formed by global events and trends, the industry continues to reinvent itself and offer innovative employment opportunities. And although the COVID-19 pandemic has deterred tourism, hospitality professionals remain more creative than ever when it comes to their careers.

From the local radio disc jockey to the Google recruiter, Harrah’s Hospitality College graduates have a range of professions. Learn how some are getting the most out of their hospitality rate.

Did you plan to make this career or was it annoying?

JC Fernandez, co-host of Mercedes morning radio on KMXB-FM: Before I went to UNLV, I worked in an inn in New Jersey, and there I fell in love with hospitality. My plan was to go back after graduation and become general manager, but I also had a curiosity about radio. I told my parents that I would try radio for a year and here we are 24 years later.

Jennifer Levine, Senior Director of Employee Relations and Compliance, Las Vegas Raiders: I decided I wanted to work in human resources my first year at UNLV yes, I was one of those kids I just knew. Most dont, and that’s okay.

Lovell Walker, Vice President of Business Development, Penn National Gaming: They were both. I wanted to be in a strategic role where I could have an entrepreneurial mindset and a growing hyper-focus. I started building my brand around that ethos, and over time work found me.

What inspired you to follow this path?

Jasmine Jones, Google Human Resources Coordinator, Signature Consultants: I have always wanted to work for Google and I knew that studying and networking at UNLV was one way to pursue something related to my studies in hospitality management and I got into coordinating recruitment.

Levine: It was a desire to help others love what they do at work while showing care, compassion, and dignity, even in difficult situations. I love rules, law, and service to others.

Walker: The casino industry has been ripe for disruption for many years. I am drawn to what the next stage of the gaming industry will be.

Do you use your hospitality training in your work?

Fernandez: Every day. When working at the hotel, I would try to exceed customer expectations. I still try to do the same for listeners and clients.

Jones: Yes, absolutely. I use the analytical skills developed by the law of hospitality as well as leadership, business writing, communications, and much more.

What advice do you have for students concerned about the industry emerging from the pandemic?

Fernandez: I am a firm believer that life happens to you. The pandemic will make the new generation stronger. If they can fit in with last year, they can fit in with everything.

Jones: Be open-minded and stay curious. Do not be afraid to express your true passions to recruiters because they can offer an opportunity you did not expect.

Levine: Hospitality skills are transferable to most off-field industries. Employers are looking for industry-to-industry transferable skills and know that many people have been affected by the pandemic. Remember: you can learn technical skills, but you can not learn the right attitude.

Walker: Become an aggressive student after college, and invest heavily in self-development. Opportunities will come and go. It has the power to be ready at any cost.