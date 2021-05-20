International
As the World of Hospitality returns | News Center
There was a time not so long ago when the hospitality profession meant one thing: You worked in a hotel.
No longer.
In recent decades, hospitality has branched out into areas such as games, entertainment, spas and golf. Formed by global events and trends, the industry continues to reinvent itself and offer innovative employment opportunities. And although the COVID-19 pandemic has deterred tourism, hospitality professionals remain more creative than ever when it comes to their careers.
From the local radio disc jockey to the Google recruiter, Harrah’s Hospitality College graduates have a range of professions. Learn how some are getting the most out of their hospitality rate.
Did you plan to make this career or was it annoying?
JC Fernandez, co-host of Mercedes morning radio on KMXB-FM: Before I went to UNLV, I worked in an inn in New Jersey, and there I fell in love with hospitality. My plan was to go back after graduation and become general manager, but I also had a curiosity about radio. I told my parents that I would try radio for a year and here we are 24 years later.
Jennifer Levine, Senior Director of Employee Relations and Compliance, Las Vegas Raiders: I decided I wanted to work in human resources my first year at UNLV yes, I was one of those kids I just knew. Most dont, and that’s okay.
Lovell Walker, Vice President of Business Development, Penn National Gaming: They were both. I wanted to be in a strategic role where I could have an entrepreneurial mindset and a growing hyper-focus. I started building my brand around that ethos, and over time work found me.
What inspired you to follow this path?
Jasmine Jones, Google Human Resources Coordinator, Signature Consultants: I have always wanted to work for Google and I knew that studying and networking at UNLV was one way to pursue something related to my studies in hospitality management and I got into coordinating recruitment.
Levine: It was a desire to help others love what they do at work while showing care, compassion, and dignity, even in difficult situations. I love rules, law, and service to others.
Walker: The casino industry has been ripe for disruption for many years. I am drawn to what the next stage of the gaming industry will be.
Do you use your hospitality training in your work?
Fernandez: Every day. When working at the hotel, I would try to exceed customer expectations. I still try to do the same for listeners and clients.
Jones: Yes, absolutely. I use the analytical skills developed by the law of hospitality as well as leadership, business writing, communications, and much more.
What advice do you have for students concerned about the industry emerging from the pandemic?
Fernandez: I am a firm believer that life happens to you. The pandemic will make the new generation stronger. If they can fit in with last year, they can fit in with everything.
Jones: Be open-minded and stay curious. Do not be afraid to express your true passions to recruiters because they can offer an opportunity you did not expect.
Levine: Hospitality skills are transferable to most off-field industries. Employers are looking for industry-to-industry transferable skills and know that many people have been affected by the pandemic. Remember: you can learn technical skills, but you can not learn the right attitude.
Walker: Become an aggressive student after college, and invest heavily in self-development. Opportunities will come and go. It has the power to be ready at any cost.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]