‘Another micro-bubble … to be pierced’

Intensified Bitcoin (BTC) sales that began last week after Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk changed his mind about digital currency have included other cryptocurrencies as Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC) and Ethereum (ETH) fell all Wednesday morning.

The current decline in crypto prices which analysts attribute to mitigating factors such as China’s decision to tighten cryptocurrencies, and a market that is beginning to look incredibly speculative represents a sharp reversal of wealth in a market enthusiastically embraced by retail investors and a growing number of large banks.

Bitcoin plunged close to $ 36,000 in an volatile session, reaching its weakest since Jan. 27 and has dropped about half of its value since reaching an all-time high of over $ 64,000. Swoon coincided with major moves down Wall Street and infected major crypto trading platforms like Coinbase and Binance, where dramatic price fluctuations disrupted the flow of order.

A steady lower move that started weeks ago picked up speed after last week when Musk announced that Tesla would stop accepting it for car purchases even though the company continues to hold digital currency in its books.

Wednesday’s moves have led analysts to question whether a broad-based withdrawal from risk-sensitive assets is a harbinger of something bigger.

“I think the carnage is more because there have been a lot more adoptions, especially from the retail world,” Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab’s chief investment strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live on Wednesday (video above). “The question is: How big is a hit? Really what I think is happening is that this is just the next microbubble … to be pierced.”

The cryptocurrency crash was indicative of a wider shift away from risk-sensitive assets that benefited from traditional safe havens such as gold (GC = F) and treasury debt. The bullion accumulated significantly in early trading, in line with what JPMorgan Chase recently noted was a rotation of money away from Bitcoin and into gold.

In a research note Tuesday, the bank cited a “steady deterioration” in Bitcoin-based derivatives that only recently turned completely negative.

“What stands out is that recent outflows of bitcoin funds have been accompanied by inflows into the gold ETF [exchange-traded funds] in a reversal of the last quarter of 2020 and the beginning of this year, “write JPMorgan analysts.

“For us, this suggests that institutional investors appear to be moving away from bitcoin and back to traditional gold by reversing the trend of the previous two quarters,” the bank said, although the exact reasoning was unclear.

Still, JPMorgan claimed that investors could “flee Bitcoin after seeing the end of its previous two quarters and thus seek the stability of traditional gold away from the rapid shift of digital gold. Or they may see the current price of bitcoin as too high compared to gold and so do the opposite of what they did in the previous two quarters … and buy gold. “

Muscle factor ‘causing chaos’

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk wears a helmet as he visits the construction site of the Tesla plant in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS / Michele Tantussi TPX THESE DAY PHOTOS

The sale also suggested the convergence of several trends: the cooling of a hot market, growing fears that the rally after COVID may end, and Musk’s advantages in backing up his support for Bitcoin.

The billionaire’s temper for his former full support for Bitcoin surprised cryptocurrency enthusiasts and aroused the anger of his supporters in the retail investment community. Anthony Pompliano, a prolific Twitter user who is one of the most vocal supporters of crypto investment, recently attacked Musk’s “chaotic” shifts that “broke buyers’ horn nests.”

“Elon Musk was quickly accepted into the open-wing bitcoin community weeks ago. He will be encouraged to leave just as quickly if he continues to act like a fool,” Pompliano wrote this week in his daily newspaper.

“The thing that people do not understand is that real bitcoins do not care who you are, what school you went to, how much money you had, or who your parents were. Or you understand bitcoin and you are here to further the assets in adoption global or you do not have it “, added the investor.

Meanwhile, a portion of the bearish crypto has also ricocheted into shares of Tesla, which has now seen $ 300 billion in market capitalization disappear since January.

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin told Yahoo Finance this week that the sentiment of investors around the electric car maker has calmed down in recent days in large part due to the polarizing statements of Bitcoin billionaires.

Citing Musk’s “roll” in crypto, Irwin said small investors are more responsive to CEO dilettante tendencies than company bases.

Operationally, I do not question things, but sentimentally, if Musk continues this pre-qualification, a kind of leap from one extreme to the other about the things his retail base cares about, it will destroy credibility. his and will push people to other companies, “Irwin added.

Musk, for his part, suggested Wednesday that Tesla would continue to hold cryptocurrencies when he wrote on Twitter that the electric car company has diamond hands.

