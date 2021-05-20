Israeli supporters react to wrong protests, violence in Gaza – CBS Detroit





(CBS DETROIT) What would America do? This is the question that the Israeli Consul General in the Midwest is asking in response to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. READ MORE: AG Nessel goes after reality star and weight loss center owner over COVID claim And I know what they will do. They will exercise the right to self-defense. This is what Israel is doing. We were talking about 3,500 missiles falling all over us, I would say half the state of Israel, said Aviv Ezra, Israel’s Consul General in the Midwest. Tuesday’s protesters gathered in Dearborn as Arab-American residents brought up claims of Palestinian oppression on American soil. This is the world in which the Palestinians live. Always keeping quiet. Always being deleted and we were here to say as Palestinians and Arabs we will not be deleted. We will not be silent, said Amer Zahr, the New Generation for the President of Palestine. But Israeli supporters say the conflict is not against the Palestinian people. READ MORE: Kroger Completes Mask Mandate for Fully Vaccinated Consumers, Most Affiliates They say the issue is with Hamas, a group the consul describes as a terrorist organization. The consul general says Israel is responding in self-defense to threats and direct acts of violence by Hamas, a militant group of nearly 20,000 members. The Palestinian Authority is much more moderate, by the way, not friends of Israel, but much more moderate and does not use means of violence while Hamas is using this means of violence and should be punished for it, Ezra said. Ezra says he envisions a future of peace between the two nations and hopes a ceasefire agreement will be fulfilled sooner rather than later. Israel today has five peace agreements with Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and many more in the process. And how is this happening? Because these Arabs are moderate Arabs who do not want the annihilation of the state of Israel. Therefore today, the difference, the differentiation is not between the Israelis and the Arabs in the Middle East. It is more radical and moderate. And I beg many of the friends we have in Detroit to stay strong with the moderates, not the radicals. Stay strong with those who want to advance peace, Ezra said. MORE NEWS: Missile companies will resume work in person: Employees in downtown Detroit will return on June 7 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten, or redistributed. Similar

