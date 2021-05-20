The new invading enemy: The sticky fern of the Old World tidings

NORTH PORT Looks harmless. But the vine of lygodium microphyllum is a green pest, which crawls and crawls on neighboring trees and shrubs, suffocating native plants.
The Old World sticky fern, an invasive species, is in North Port and many parts of Southwest Florida.
Although it was not a crisis, city workers had spotted it with a herbicide. But because it moves through the wind, or hitchhiking on promenades or wildlife with a thorny spore, the fern travels well. You see the cascading waterfalls of the fern hanging from the oaks and the live palms.
But so far it is limited to dense trails and parks, said North Port spokesman Josh Taylor.
Myakkahatchee Creek and Oaks Park had ferns, which are not harmful to humans, pets or wildlife. Like a kudzu or other invasive contagious plant, the Old World that climbs into uncontrolled fern starves its victims of sun and nourishing rain.
And like most plant life, the fern is flammable and carries fire to the top of the tree and through wetlands. Early detection is key to controlling its spread.
Unfortunately, the North Port has no funding for the species extinction, Taylor said, adding that one-time spot treatments were applied when concerns were filtered through city commissioners.
Marianne Mohr compiled a 33-page report on the exotic fern, with photographs and maps and details of where she found it in the North Port, or about 23 sites.
Mohr encountered draping plants in a clearing with North Port Friends of Wildlife, a nonprofit. Mohr quickly learned that fern was a nationwide threat to everything. Drown out the sunlight. There is an opportunity (here) to catch it at a very early stage.
The North Port, Mohr added, was mobilized very quickly in terms of the city. We were all very happy.
As a former Sarasota County land administrator, Debbie Blanco knew the far corners of the county. But the sticky Fier of the Old World was a recent discovery, she said. Blanco labels fern patches, which are pulled by volunteers, or can be sprayed on site. Even then, she added, the spores are small and easily transported by promenades, wild boar, dogs everything that breaks.
If we do not, she told volunteers labeling the plant sites, no one else will.
Chris Meyer is a land manager with Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources. He worries that exotic plants, in general, are making elbows of native plants from their territories.
Plants such as the Old World climbing fern throw the balance of nature, he said. Pull it out of the roots, and you understand.
Source: University of Florida
