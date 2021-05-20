Karnataka: Committee to form new map of education | News from Bengaluru





The KSRTCs ICU initiative on wheels was launched on Wednesday. An old bus has been converted for this purpose BENGALURU: The Department of Primary and Secondary Education will form an expert committee to draft guidelines on how formal teaching can take place in the next academic year starting in June. Classes on campus are unlikely to resume in the early months of the school calendar as Covid-19 cases are still high.

In a meeting with department officials, Minister S Suresh Kumar said the committee would recommend alternative forms covering teaching, assessment, teacher training and pragmatic use of budgetary resources, among other aspects.

The panel will consist of eminent teachers, experts from the Indian Institute of Science and Nimhans, members of the state technical advisory committee for Covid-19 and representatives of parents, private schools and teachers’ associations. Will be required to submit the project in one month.

The technical advisory committee has warned that the third wave of Covid-19, expected in October, could affect children. In the first two waves, children are relatively protected. Kumar said he will discuss prevention measures with the departments of health and women and child welfare.

Although tuition on campus may start late, textbooks will be delivered within two months. Deeksha Application, which contains the entire program for UP students, will be unveiled next week. Already, 22,000 echapters of grades 1 through 10 are available in the app. Teachers are being trained on how to use it.

Kumar said the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) was discussed at a meeting with the central government on Tuesday. The authorities have been instructed to act immediately to implement the required institutional reforms. Implementing the letter and spirit NEP will be at the top of the agenda during the next academic year.

Meanwhile, people in charge of the government and assisted school teachers who died while on duty Covid will be given financial assistance from the teacher benefits fund. This was a key requirement of Karnataka State Primary Teachers Association. Nearly 270 teachers have died from Covid-19. The education department has requested details of how many of them were in Covid’s office. According to the association, about 50 teachers died in Bidar and many of them were on bypolice duty.

The Sankanuru Committee has been asked to submit a report on the renewal / recognition of private schools at the earliest date. This committee had the task of finding a solution to the problems faced by private schools in renewing their recognition. Schools were required to submit fire safety certificates and the durability of the building.

In another decision, the government has decided to expedite the recruitment of teachers by completing formalities regarding the change of transfer rules.

