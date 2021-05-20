Harbor International Group Close Clo CLO first





NORFOLK, Va., May 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Harbor Group International, LLC (“HGI”), a privately owned private investment and real estate management company, announced today its first closure CRE CLO, HGI 2021-FL1 (“CLO”), with an overall balance sheet of approximately $ 558 million. The offer consists exclusively of bridge loans for multi-family assets throughout United States. “The closure of our initial CLO marks a significant step forward for Harbor Group International as we increase our debt and alternative investment platform and adapt our business to meet the needs of the changing market,” he said. Richard Litton, President, HGI. “We aim to continue to use our in-depth multi-family expertise to be a CLO manager and to overcome the lender on a long-term basis.” In 2020, HGI created its entire bridge loan platform, launching old mortgage loans for multi-family borrowers seeking short-term financing for new construction and value-added assets. In addition to the entire lending platform, HGI has secured and managed debt investments for over a decade. The firm currently manages roughly $ 2.3 billion real estate debt investments, including full loans, structured Freddie Mac debt products, preferred equity investments, and average loans. “The CLO offer further defines Harbor Group International’s strong national reputation as a debt investor and a reliable source of financing for multi-family borrowers,” Litton added. “Our deep industry relationships and wide market penetration across the US continue to allow us to generate strong transactional pipelines across capital for our investors.” Goldman Sachs was the Structuring Agent and Co-Manager for the CLO offering. JP Morgan and Amherst Pierpont has served as co-managers. About Harbor Group International

Harbor Group International, LLC, including its subsidiaries, is a privately owned real estate and investment and real estate management company which controls a portfolio of worldwide assets valued at $ 13.5 billion.HGI is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia with offices in New York, Baltimore, Angels and Tel Aviv. The company’s real estate properties include 4.3 million square feet of commercial property and 48,000 apartment units. For additional information, please visit www.harborgroupint.com . Media contacts:

Morgan McGinnis

[email protected]

