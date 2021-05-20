Israeli officials say the ceasefire could be reached within two days.





Israel and Hamas are likely to reach a ceasefire agreement within the next two days, according to a senior Israeli official familiar with the negotiations and two others who confirmed the account. The ceasefire in question would come in stages. The first would include ending all Israeli attacks on Hamas infrastructure and facilities and ending Israeli efforts to kill senior Hamas members, officials said. Hamas would stop all rocket fire in Israeli cities. Israel is also demanding that Hamas stop digging tunnels to attack Israel and stop violent demonstrations on the Gaza-Israel border, officials said, who asked not to be named because negotiations were still under way. The deal also aims to include later stages, as a ceasefire takes effect, including the return of the bodies of two Hamas-held soldiers and two Israeli civilians detained by the group. In return, officials said, Israel would allow the transfer of goods and funds to Gaza.

Officially, Israel has denied the existence of negotiations or the imminent signing of an agreement, but it could be a tactic created to put pressure on Hamas by showing that Israel has no fear of further escalation. Israel’s top representative in the negotiations is national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, who is considered very close to Prime Minister Netanyahu and was recently sent to Washington try to persuade the Biden administration not to sign a new nuclear deal with Iran. The two top Hamas figures leading the negotiations have close ties to Egyptian intelligence. The current commander of Hamas military forces, Marwan Issa, spent a lot of time at the Egyptian intelligence headquarters in Cairo during 2011, when the Egyptians worked on one of the most difficult issues between Israel and Hamas: the abduction of an Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit. But delays in reaching a possible ceasefire have occurred because the Egyptians, who are helping coordinate negotiations, have had trouble contacting senior Hamas officials. Officials fear Israeli efforts kill them, leading them to hide, often underground, as they try to avoid using any electronic devices.

