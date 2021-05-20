Ardern targets inequality while NZ’s budget shows the strongest recovery





New Zealand projected faster economic growth and smaller deficits in its annual budget, allowing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to step up efforts to tackle inequality even when the government holds a debt cap. Average annual growth will accelerate to 4.4% in 2023 from 2.9% this year, according to budget forecasts released Thursday in Wellington. Deficits will fall progressively from NZ $ 18.4 billion next year until a surplus return is achieved in 2027, forecasts show. “Improved labor market outlook and strength in economic activity suggest that the long-term effects of the pandemic will not be as severe as previously thought,” said Finance Minister Grant Robertson. “The 2021 budget takes a balanced approach to investing in areas and people where it is most needed, along with prudent fiscal management to repay the debt.” Ardern’s agile handling of the pandemic, by eliminating local transmission of the virus, has allowed the economy to recover much faster than expected. This left government books in a much better position than initially feared, giving it room to increase spending in targeted areas even when it reduces projected borrowing. The central part of the budget is a boost to social welfare benefits, which the government said would lift up to 33,000 children out of poverty. All benefit rates will increase by NZ $ 20 per week from July 1, with a second increase planned for April 1 next year. Robertson said the increase in welfare payments is the largest in more than a generation and “will have a stimulating effect on the economy” once the extra money is spent. Investment in infrastructure has also increased to NZ $ 57.3 billion over five years, including $ 11.6 billion in housing. A housing shortage and record low interest rates have led to rising property prices, prompting the government to take a series of measures to cool the market. In today’s budget, the Treasury Department predicted that house price inflation would slow to just 0.9% by June next year from 17.3% this year after those measures take effect. This would have a mitigating effect on the economic recovery and would extend “the period of monetary policy support needed to boost inflation and target employment,” he said. However, the economic outlook is much brighter than previously expected. The unemployment rate is projected to fall to 4.2% in 2024 from 4.7% currently. Net debt will peak at 48% of GDP in 2023, or only 30% if the New Zealand Supernature Fund is included, forecasts show. This is lower than the 52.6% peak forecast in December. Ardern said the budget would create jobs and incentives as it laid the groundwork for a stronger recovery. “We have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the OECD, growth has exceeded expectations and debt is lower than forecast,” she said. “Together with our successful virus management, we are in a good position to capture the cure options now present.” Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

