The CBI makes Mamata party at Narada’s prayer; TMC FIR files

The four senior Bengal leaders arrested on corruption charges spent the third night in judicial custody after the Calcutta High Court decided to continue hearing their parole request on Thursday. In Kolkata, state health minister Chandrima Bhattacharya filed an FIR against the CBI over the arrests of top ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee and lawmaker Madan Mitra, claiming they had been held illegally.

The three leaders, along with former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, were arrested Monday morning in connection with the 2014 operation (details of which were made public in 2016), sparking fierce protests by the TMC and an agitation. during six hours at the CBI office from Banerjee.

In its transfer petition, the agency claimed that the protests and the stoning crowd prevented CBI officers from physically producing the accused in court. The CBI court upheld the bail order of the four in response to mobocracy, pressure, intimidation and violence and is a nullity in the eyes of the law, the federal agency said, noting for the first time in recent history that a sitting prime minister was appointed in a petition for the transfer of the case. The bail given by the CBI special court on Monday evening was held by the high court a few hours later.

The TMC dropped the charge and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

I am not going into the merits of the case that is under trial. But the timing of the arrest and the way the case is being handled clearly shows that BJP is behaving in a vengeful manner. It is not able to third humiliate defeat and accept the mandate of the peoples. We have full confidence in the judiciary, said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesman

On Wednesday they saw an open battle in the courtroom in front of the bench of Justice Chief Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee. All four leaders are currently in hospital. Hakim is being treated at the Presidential Correctional Facility Hospital, the other three are at the SSKM State Hospital.

They (four leaders) are not in jail. They are in the hospital. They should be in jail. This is my case, Attorney General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, told the court, adding that all four defendants were very influential and could influence witnesses and investigations.

But Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented the four leaders, argued that the CBI was trying to keep the leaders in jail for another day or two longer, crocheted or crooked, more crocheted than bad.

All the accused are in the hospital. Where can they go? Singhvi was questioned while seeking bail, adding that no court can stay on bail without notifying the accused.

The case concerns a two-year crackdown, the videos of which were uploaded months before the 2016 assembly elections. Thumbi, conducted by online news portal Narada News, allegedly captured several senior TMC executives by received money in exchange for alleged favors to a fictitious company.

The TMC claimed the arrests were political revenge by the BJP, which lost recent assembly polls, and asked why the CBI did not arrest Suvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy, who were also seen on strike but have since moved from the TMC to the BJP. .

On Monday, shortly after the four were arrested, Banerjee staged a rally at the CBI office in Kolkata, while State Law Minister Moloy Ghatak led nearly 3,000 workers and supporters to the court premises. Outside the CBI office in southern Kolkata, hundreds of TMC supporters staged a protest by throwing bricks, bottles and shoes at the central forces.

The CBI said it was an orchestrated attempt to disrupt the flow of justice and that there was unprecedented hooliganism.

“I do not think that anywhere else in the country such shocking incidents have occurred when an agency investigating the prime minister, who has been entrusted with the investigation by this court, stops doing its job,” Mehta told the court.

In response, Singhvi described the dharna prime ministers as a Gandhian way of protesting without any incitement to violence.

Just because a case has gone to court, it will not stop democratic dissent. It would be a denial of democracy to say that just because the issue is before the court you can not protest peacefully outside, Singhvi told the court.

BJP rejected the claims of the IMC.

We do not want to comment on what the CBI is doing or on litigation. The law will take its course and BJP has nothing to do with it. But we have seen that if the CBI goes slow in a case the Left and Congress claim there is a secret pact between the TMC and the BJP. If there is any activity, the IMC calls for political revenge. Not only is BJP tired of hearing such accusations, even the people of Bengal are tired, said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesman.