Arrest of Journalist Investigating Corruption: Bangladesh

the authorities must drop all repressive charges against well-known Bangladeshi journalist Rozina Islam, Tha Human Rights Watch sot. Islam colleagues believe she was banned for her reporting on corruption and mismanagement in the public health sector, including the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Islam is charged under Articles 3 and 5 of this law Official Secrets Act and Articles 379 and 411 of Penal Code, for allegedly attempting to “collect sensitive government documents and photograph them” at the Ministry of Health. If convicted, she faces up to 14 years in prison and the possibility of the death penalty. Journalists all over Bangladesh are protesting to demand her release.
“Bangladeshi authorities must produce evidence of wrongdoing or immediately release Rozina Islam and stop arresting journalists for doing their job, which will also highlight the shortcomings of the government,” he said. Brad Adams, Director of Asia. “Instead of shutting down critics, encouraging a free press should be essential to the government’s strategy to strengthen health services in fighting the pandemic.”
Media reported that Islam went to the Ministry of Health around 3:30 pm on May 17, 2021, for a meeting with the secretary of health services. She was locked in a room there for ready six hours, during which she fell ill and fainted, then was taken to the police. According to the complaint filed by the Ministry of Health, she had obtained government documents regarding the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines. She denies the allegations.
In one video recording by another journalist after hearing her on May 18, Islami said, “because of my reporting to the Ministry of Health, I am being unfair”. Her recent work includes reporting on bribes in recruitment at the health directorate, irregularity in purchasing emergency medical equipment to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and to maintain much-needed emergency medical equipment at the airport for ten months.
On May 18, a magistrate court rejected the police department’s request for 5-day detention and instead sent him to jail pending his May 20 bail hearing. ordered police to submit a report on their investigation into the allegations by July 15 and for prison authorities to ensure that Islam has access to the necessary medical care under national law.
The Bangladesh Board of Editors said that the arrest of Islam under a colonial-era law is “the manifestation of the negative attitude and wicked mentality of the authorities in question to print newspapers.” The Committee for the Protection of Journalists was convened for her release, while a spokeswoman i The UN Secretary-General expressed concern.
