Sri Lankan opposition criticizes ban on private imports of Covid-19 vaccines





Sri Lankan opposition leader ECONOMYEXT Sajith Premadasa questioned a government decision to ban private imports of Coronavirus vaccines and hold a state monopoly which he accused of delaying procurement, plunging the country into a crisis. “Why was the private sector not allowed to import vaccines?” Premadasa asked the Minister of Health in Parliament. Will the private sector be allowed to import vaccines? He claimed that an offer for some philanthropists to fund the vaccines that would be given had also been rejected. Some philanthropists offered to bring and distribute vaccines at their own cost, he said. But the government rejected it. At the time the price of an AstraZeneca vaccine was $ 2 and 15 cents. Now the government is buying at $ 5.15. It’s the same with Sputnik. It was less than 5 now the government is importing for $ 9.95. Pakistan, India and a number of other countries have allowed private imports of vaccines. Most developed countries are offering free vaccines after ordering large volumes. Premadasa said in Moratuwa, the Mayor had given a sign to different people. I ask the Minister of Health to investigate this matter. Premadasa also raised questions about the future vaccination plan and current procurements and the strategy to deliver a second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine for which time is running out rapidly. Health Minister Pavithra Wanniaarchchi said the questions were asked the day before and she did not have time to find answers. Many of the questions had already been answered in an earlier debate. She questioned whether the opposition leader was trying to sabotage the anti-Covid battle by making him spend time answering questions. Government lawmaker SB Dissanayake said Premadasa’s father had in the past refused to answer questions raised by him. On the same basis the questions that are answered can be denied, he said. (Colombo / May 18/2021)

