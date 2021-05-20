Sarkozy to be tried again, for campaign finance allegations





Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial on Thursday, along with 13 other co-defendants, for allegedly illegally funding his failed 2012 re-election campaign. This is the second criminal case involving the 66-year-old retired center-right politician, who in March was convicted of corruption and influential sales for allegedly seeking to bribe a judge in 2014 for information about an investigation. Sarkozy has maintained his innocence in both cases and appealed the March sentence, which included a sentence of three years in prison, of which two were suspended. In the campaign finance trial, which is expected to last four weeks, Sarkozy and others face charges that the UMP political party worked with a public relations firm to hide the true cost of the re-election campaign. Using a system of fake bills, the campaign allegedly spent € 42.8 million on rallies and events, almost double the amount allowed under French election law. At a large rally at the Place de la Concorde in Paris, Sarkozy had appeared in a detailed scene in front of a crowd waving the flag and the party set about 100,000. “The people of France hear my call! Help me, help me, help France! He shouted as he urged them to go to the polls. Prosecutors claimed the firm, Bygmalion, billed the UMP rather than the campaign to hide the true level of spending through a double-entry bookkeeping system. In their indictment, they said they had found no evidence that Sarkozy was organized or involved in the scheme, but argued that he benefited and should have known it. Sarkozy faces up to a year in prison and a € 3,750 fine if found guilty. The scandal, which has started its way through investigations and court challenges since 2014, has torn the French right. Rivalries between Sarkozy, his former prime minister François Fillon and the leader of the UMP party at the time, Jean-François Copé, were highlighted by the investigation that sought to determine who knew what at the time. Copé is set to be called as a witness in the case, but was not indicted along with the other defendants. Another defendant and main character in the case is Jérôme Lavrilleux, former Copé chief of staff and vice-president of Sarkozy’s re-election campaign. He is charged with a number of charges, including forgery and conspiracy to commit fraud. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine. Lavrilleux has given media interviews recently in which he acknowledged some of the allegations, though he is fighting the charges against him. Numerous legal cases and investigations against Sarkozy have been a key test of France’s legal system as prosecutors demand that politicians be held accountable for alleged crimes just like any other citizen. Sarkozy is the second French leader under the Fifth Republic to be sentenced after his ouster, after Jacques Chirac who was found guilty of misappropriating public funds by hiring fictitious employees while he was mayor of Paris.

