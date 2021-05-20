Vaccine spread in Australia has made us a duckling for the new COVID outbreak

It’s the vaccine advertising campaign, the Prime Minister has pledged to spend $ 40 million, but experts across the country are asking where is the bloody hell ?.

Not since the days that Scott Morrison sent Lara Bingle in a rainbow bikini when he ran Tourism Australia has been so much traveling on a marketing plan.

But despite doctors warning that Australia is a “sitting duck” for a fresh outbreak of COVID, vaccine reluctance seems to be growing with one in three Australians not sure they will get the stroke.

So what is going on with the marketing campaign to vaccinate Australia?

Aside from some forgettable online animated commercials confirming over 50s could hit the mark, few might recall seeing a vaccination ad after the “white coat men” ads landed earlier this year with the Chief Officer of Medicine Paul Kelly and his then deputy Nick Coatsworth.

Raising is also raising questions about whether the Prime Minister plans to increase taxpayer-funded advertising to move closer to the federal election.

Marketing strategist Toby Ralph told news.com.au whatever the government was spending to date was not working because vaccine reluctance levels were rising.

“It’s not difficult to understand why. “A combination of selfish millennials, hated conspirators with Pete Evans 5G clothes and nervous grandmothers overreacting to the media for some people who get clots when they have had AstraZeneca strokes are making people wary of getting vaccinated,” he said.

“The advertising campaign is trying to address this in a very naive way. The ad shows a bunch of doctors who basically say, ‘There’s very little chance the vaccine will kill you.’ “

“It’s all but calming and motivating, all it does is highlight the concerns.

“We need to be enthusiastic about breaking away from COVID, not worrying about the process. This is what the vaccination campaign should focus on.

“Vaccination campaigns in New Zealand and Singapore are both optimistic, positive and use music to emphasize that a vaccine will bring freedom to both you and the community.

“Vaccination is important for freedom and economic recovery. The advertising campaign is misdirected, boring and needs to be fixed by a competent communicator.

“If I were to execute it, I would use a musical song like ‘I Want to Be Released’ by the Queen to tell the positive story.”

Campaign Edge creative director Dee Madigan, an advertising expert in line with workers, agreed that the actual ads were “boring”.

“If you hold someone hostage and make someone watch them, maybe it will work, but internet advertising does not work that way as there are so many places people can hide from your ads,” she said.

“It’s boring. I think the use of vaccines is a massive problem for them.”

Meanwhile, doctors are warning Australia is a “sitting duck” for another outbreak, especially until more people over the age of 50 are vaccinated.

Australian Medical Association Vice President Chris Moy has warned that mixed messages whether over the age of 50 should wait for one vaccine or another is dangerous.

“I would say as someone who has been sitting in some of those meetings and seeing for example what is happening abroad where there is a COVID tsunami and also the development of variants, that we are lowering ducks as a country and as individuals until to get a part of the vaccinated population, especially those over 50 years old, “he said.

“Because at the moment, given that we have no COVID and are living in this really gilded cage, which is disconnected from the world, people do not perceive a danger.”

Occupational health spokesman Mark Butler said with the reluctance of vaccines that is said to be growing it was time to grow up with an education campaign in the community.

“Prime Minister Scott Morrison says vaccinating Australians is not a race. Well, it’s a race, “Mr Butler said.

“We’re looking at the whole world as with virus mutations … countries that did just as well as Australia in the original virus content, like Taiwan and Singapore are seeing big outbreaks of these latest variants.

But Mr Morrison insisted there were too few points to place an ad targeting people who could not currently get the vaccine, such as those in their 30s.

“There is $ 40 million that the Government is investing this year and next year in the communications campaign,” he said.

“But I would like to make this point for you. There are about 65 percent of the population who are happy to receive the vaccine. For now, the focus is to ensure that those who are happy go and make it go and do it and there are many opportunities to do it if they are over 50 currently.

That is why we encourage those who are happy to go and have that vaccine to go and get that vaccine.

“We will continue to have conversations with the rest of the population about their concerns that they may have the place and the best place to have that discussion is with your GP.”