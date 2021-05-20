International
Days after Delhi arrests, vaccine posters criticizing Prime Minister Modi were spotted in Mumbai
The Congress party, which is the main governing partner with Shiv Sena and the NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, on Thursday displayed posters across Mumbai targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the current vaccination issue. “Modi ji, why did you send our children’s vaccines abroad,” the party asked in the posters.
The Congress party has already announced its ‘Arrest Me Too’ campaign after Delhi police arrested over 17 people for displaying similar posters there.
Congress has said tough questions will be asked of the prime minister if people do not get vaccines, medicines and oxygen.
Mumbai Regional Congress Committee Chairman and former MLC Charan Singh Sapra told Free Press Journal “Through these posters the Congress party wants to highlight the paralysis of the BJP-led government policy, its failure to frame national vaccination policy. and running a vaccine diplomacy when citizens in the country are struggling to get vaccinated vaccines. ” He said the Modi government is accountable to the people.
To not initiate, Delhi Police had registered 25 FIR and arrested many people for pasting posters, reading “Modiji humare bachhon ki vaccine screws kyun bhej diya (PM why did you send vaccines intended for our children in foreign countries”) , in some parts of the city amid the blockage caused by the coronavirus.
FIRs were registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a civil servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections, including section 3 of the Property Pollution Prevention Act, in various Delhi Police districts, officials had said.
On Sunday, police claimed that Aam Aadmi (AAP) Party leader Arvind Gautam was behind posters critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the COVID-19 vaccination machine that surfaced in the Mangolpuri area.
On May 16, Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi placed a poster critical of the Prime Minister over the COVID-19 vaccine export as their Twitter profile photo and dared the government to arrest them after police took 25 people into custody for the show. of the same poster. in some parts of the city.
