While Singapore has kept the number of coronavirus-related deaths low at 31 and is in a stable position, it is “away from the woods”, with a new widespread group leading to tight restrictions and rule-making again, says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Singapore can not allow itself to slow down in its effort to keep COVID-19 under control as the virus will support its head in new and unimaginable ways, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The city state is also issuing general correction guidelines to Facebook, Twitter and SPH Magazines under Singapore Press Holdings on lies about a “Singapore variant” of COVID-19 under Protection from False Online Bankruptcy and the Manipulation Act (POFMA).

COVID-19’s “Singapore variant” became a diplomatic issue between Singapore and India following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s post on Twitter on Tuesday, urging the central government to immediately suspend air services with Singapore, claiming that some cloud of coronavirus found in that country is particularly harmful to children and can cause a third wave of pandemic in India.

“Every time you think you have taken control of the COVID-19 situation and know how to respond, it shows up in a new direction,” Lee said.

“It could be a mutant, it could be a new path you haven’t seen, but you can’t weaken it, and you always have to think beyond what you imagine is likely to happen,” The Straits Times quoted him as saying. said the Prime Minister.

He noted that the world has not taken “giant steps towards autarky”, which means “total self-confidence”. Not even a small, open country like Singapore can afford to close its borders, Lee said.

“Protectionism? Yes. Autarky? No. This is a qualified plus. We are very concerned that what happened to the rest of the world will not happen in Africa, which would have consequences not only on that continent. , “he said.

Stressing the need for global co-operation to mitigate supply chain disruptions, he warned it would be “very detrimental” for any country to do everything on shore.

While there is a greater desire to have more sustainability, if this goes too far, the price will be too high, he said Wednesday as he addressed the inaugural US Economic Recovery Forum of the US Chamber of Commerce, which brings together government and business leaders to discuss opportunities and obstacles to global recovery.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has instructed the POFMA Office (Online Lie Protection and Manipulation Act) to issue general correction guidelines for social media giants and SPH Magazines.

A general direction of correction is an order issued to the prescribed Internet intermediaries, telecom and broadcasting licensees, and the holders of Newspaper and Printing House licenses. It would require them to communicate, publish, broadcast or broadcast a correction notice to their users in Singapore.

“Facebook, Twitter and SPH Magazines are required to keep the correction notice for all end users in Singapore using Facebook, Twitter and HardwareZone.com (of SPH),” the Ministry of Health said in a press release Thursday. SPH is Singapore’s largest publishing house.

The ministry said it was aware of a “false” statement circulating on the internet by numerous media and social media platforms implying that a “previously unknown variant of COVID-19” was launched in Singapore and / or risks spreading to India from Singapore.

“There is no new ‘Singapore’ variant of COVID-19. Nor is there evidence of any COVID-19 variant that is extremely dangerous to children,” she said.

“We advise members of the public not to speculate and / or spread unfounded rumors,” the ministry said.

The tension that has been prevalent in many cases of COVID-19 in Singapore in recent weeks is variant B.1.617.2, which originates in India, the Ministry of Health added.

“The existence and spread of variant B.1.617.2 within India precedes the discovery of variant in Singapore, and this has been known and publicly reported by various media sources since May 5, 2021,” she said.

On Tuesday, the ministry had said there was “no truth” in the claim in some news reports in India that there is a “Singapore variant” of the COVID-19 virus.