New Yorker accused of promoting Israeli genocide in support of Palestinians ‘by river’





The union for the liberal magazine The New Yorker was accused by critics of promoting Israel’s “genocide” while expressing solidarity with the Palestinians. On Wednesday, the union’s Twitter account posted, “Solidarity with Palestinians by the river by the sea who went on a 24-hour strike yesterday for dignity and liberation. #Palestineonstrike.” MSNBC ALI VELSHI: TREATMENT OF TALE ISRAELS TO PALESTINIANS SHT AP APARTHEID. PERIOD. ‘ The “from the river to the sea” part of the tweet stems from the pro-Palestinian saying, “From the river to the sea, Palestine must be free,” which has long been interpreted and criticized as a call for the elimination of the Jewish State. Critics erupted in unison calling for the commonly known anti-Israel rhetoric. “Cold, cold, the @NewYorker union is calling for the dismantling of the state of Israel,” GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe responded. MSNBC AYMAN MOHYELDIN DDNON Israeli Air Attacks From Gaza: THIS IS NOT AN EQUAL BATTLE “The New Yorker Union approves of the genocide against Jews. Reported,” wrote former Washington Examiner writer John Gage. The union later deleted the tweet and offered a mea culpa. “We stand in solidarity with the Palestinians who went on strike for dignity and rights. Weve removed our original post, which used a phrase with connotations that drew attention from our intended message of solidarity. Solidarity is important and so is responsibility. We apologize, “New Yorker wrote. However, critics also apologized. “The New Yorker Union deleted its call for war and genocide and replaced it with a declaration of solidarity with those pursuing war and genocide. Significant difference,” wrote Washington Free Beacon contributor Noe Pollack. CNN AVOIDS ISRAEL-HAMAS CONFLICT DURING PRIMITING, SPENDING OVER 90 MINUTES BY LIZ CHENEY “‘Sorry for the occasional call for genocide,'” jokes political commentator Becket Adams. “Oh, the slogan about pushing Jews to sea was distracted by your message of solidarity?” Asked National Review senior writer David Harsanyi. CLICK HERE TG GET THE Fox News APPLICATION The New Yorker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos