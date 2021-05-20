Budget 2021: Government commits $ 24 million to reduce agricultural emissions





The government is investing more than $ 50 million in reducing agricultural emissions and developing a national farm planning system. A $ 24 million increase for greenhouse gas emissions research and development was announced as part of the Budget on Thursday. The 2021 budget also allocated $ 37 million to develop a national farm planning system for farmers and growers. Agriculture Minister Damien OConnor said to meet its climate change and sustainability goals, New Zealand needed a single national farm planning framework that was easy to use and integrated with business requirements of farmers and producers. READ MORE:

* Low methane cows … from a catalog?

* Miraka Dairy Company reports specific carbon emissions to the farm

* Fonterra farmers to get unique emission profile A national training program will provide more skilled farm advisors and an accelerator fund will invest in targeted initiatives to significantly expand integrated farm planning acquisition, he said. CHRISTEL YARDLEY / Waikato Times Recent Government funding for research and development to reduce agricultural emissions may go to promising areas, including vaccine development, methane and nitrous oxide inhibitors, and low animal breeding education. (Photo file) It will ensure that up to 40,000 farmers and growers have the tools needed to improve farm performance and meet freshwater and greenhouse gas requirements by 2025. Funding for research and development to reduce agricultural emissions could go to promising areas, including vaccine development, methane and nitrous oxide inhibitors, and low animal breeding education. Weve set a clear target for agriculture in He Waka Eke Noa for 100 percent of farms that had written plans to measure and manage emissions by December 2024. As the saying goes, what is measured is done, OConnor said. New funding [$900,000] will also enable Aotearoa New Zealand to continue collecting vital information as part of Agricultural Production Statistics. This includes measuring progress towards meeting domestic and international greenhouse gas reporting and forecasting. As an agricultural nation, there were many opportunities in New Zealand to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the recent investment would overload and reorganize efforts, OConnor said. A key goal of our Fit for a Better World, accelerating our Economic Recovery Roadmap launched last year, is to reduce methane biogenic emissions by between 24 and 47 percent below 2017 levels by 2050. This includes reducing them to 10 percent below 2017 levels by 2030 Getting the right result will actually add value to our exports. High-value consumers abroad want to know they are buying foods and fiber that are quality, ethical and sustainable, he said. Aotearoa New Zealand must move from volume to values. That is, aligning our history with the values ​​of our customers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos