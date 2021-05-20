Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigates Ketamine trafficking, international prostitution operating outside Edmond’s home





EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) is investigating Ketamine trafficking and international prostitution run by a criminal organization operating from a home in Edmond. OBN spokesman Mark Woodward says the investigation began after Agents recently seized a package of Ketamine being shipped to Edmond. Captured in video: 4 ambulances stolen in Oklahoma County

Our agents served a Home Search Order on Tuesday, May 18th, where the package was intended for delivery. During the search, we found Ketamine powder being smuggled inside the void spaces of the fiberboard panels. Ketamine abuse is being crushed because of its euphoria like cocaine, especially now in China which supplies about 60 percent of the world black market Ketamine, Woodward said. Up to 10 pounds of Ketamine have been seized as part of this investigation. Boards containing Ketamine are found in the living cabinet

Provided by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

Fiber plates with 10 lbs of Ketamine powder hidden in the gaps

Provided by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

Ketamine is confirmed by the TruNarc test

Provided by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

Ketamine powder smuggled and hidden in invalid fiber board spaces

Provided by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Woodward says the evidence also shows that this criminal organization conducted an international prostitution operation inside the house near Pennsylvania Ave. and NW 178th in Edmond. Quapaw man convicted of sexually abusing a Native American juvenile illegally possessing parts of protected eagles

Our investigation has uncovered information that women from Asia have been engaging in prostitution in mansions on a large list of clients, including workers brought from medical marijuana farms through online dating. We are now investigating to determine if any of these women are victims of human trafficking, Woodward said. Following the search warrant, OBN agents arrested 22-year-old Liu Chunzheng. Liu Chunzheng He faces a variety of charges involving drugs and prostitution. More arrests and charges are possible as this investigation remains active. For local and breaking news, weather alerts, videos and more download the FREE KFOR News app from Apple App Store or Google Play Store. My top priority is the safety and security of the public. I will devote every available resource to stop these criminal organizations involved in the distribution of Ketamine, Human Trafficking, black market marijuana operations or any other illegal activity. OBN Director Donnie Anderson This investigation was a combined effort involving OBN and National Security Investigations (HSI).



Suggest a correction

