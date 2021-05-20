Why is the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccine campaign rolling? | science

By Jon Cohen Can. 19, 2021, 4:45 PM

MUMBAI, VELLORE, AND NEW DELHI, INDIAOn Sunday morning in early April, while Mumbai was in a frenzy from the first weeks of a COVID-19 surge and had decided to ban the evening overnight, Baliram Boomkar asked his neighbors in the Kaula Bandar slums if wanted a vaccine to protect them or had received one. Some said they had but only because their employers requested it. One man said he would be vaccinated if his company gave him free time to recover from the side effects. COVID is nothing, he said. People are just spreading rumors. It is all a lie. One woman said she was afraid to get shot because the clinic might test her for COVID-19, find positive and then force her to quarantine last year. I know I can not avoid the vaccine, but I want to be last in line, she said.

Many people [here] do not believe that COVID exists and that God will provide if something happens, said Boomkar, who lives in the slum and works as a barefoot researcher for the NGO Pukare, who conducts health-related studies and also strives to improve living conditions. They think it’s all politics. The use of masks, despite the fact that barefoot researchers distributed them and highlighted their benefits, remained rare.

A month later, India COVID-19 has become a tsunami, with overcrowded hospitals and funeral drinks burning all night. However, the vaccination campaign in the country is lagging behind, with less than 3% of Indians fully vaccinated as of May 16th. Widespread shooting shortages have forced several vaccination clinics to close; in others, lines often form hours before they open. Some states are limiting doses for people older than 45, and to extend supplies, the government has recommended extending the intervals between vaccine shots of the most widely used countries, Covishield, a version of the AstraZenecaUniversity of Oxford vaccine produced by the Serum Institute. of India. But supply is only half the dilemma.

Shifting vaccines to weapons in this country of 1.3 billion means reaching remote, hard-to-reach regions and tackling deep divisions between the lower and upper classes. And like almost everywhere in the world, India faces the confusing challenge of vaccine reluctance. It is now prevalent in Indian society, far from confined to the slums that helps Pukar, but it is a new problem here. India never hesitated to get vaccinated until COVID-19, says virologist Shahid Jameel, who runs the Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University.

Past mass vaccination campaigns in India have focused on children. Adults, even the wealthiest, are not routinely immunized against the flu, herpes, pneumococcal disease, or anything else. You will not have many adults requesting a vaccine and you will not have many doctors prescribing it, says Renu Swarup, who heads the Department of Biotechnology governments. There is a lot of advocacy we need to do to bring the public on board.

Many blame a different rise to India’s sudden reluctance to get the COVID-19 vaccine: rumors that are constantly spreading on social media. It is not a vaccine hesitation that is deeply rooted, like in Europe or the United States, says Sai Prasad, an executive director at Bharat Biotech, which makes Covaxin, the other COVID-19 vaccines in the country. This is literally due to misinformation or misinformation. Among the false claims in widespread circulation are that vaccines make people impotent, are worthless because some vaccinated people become infected, or even lead to death. Adults are smaller than children: They change their minds thanks to WhatsApp University and Twitter on a second basis, says Prasad.

India launched its vaccination program on January 16, just 1 month later than the United States and the United Kingdom. But there was little sense of urgency. The nation was not hit as hard by the first COVID-19 flood in 2020 as many expected. From 1 March, India, which has an online portal allowing anyone who is fit for a stroke to schedule an appointment at a local venue, had vaccinated just over 12 million people with a first dose.

Even health care workers, first in line for the shots, were slow to pick them up. IN Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, in the state of Tamil Nadu, a respected training ground for doctors and nurses that has five camps with more than 2700 hospital beds, 30% of the staff had not yet received a blow 6 weeks after the information campaign started . In early April, after CMC administrators decided to post their vaccination photos on social media and noted that 1,600 unvaccinated staff were infected and 12 were seriously ill, 99% of doctors and 90% of nurses and other hospital staff had taken a shot.

But in Tamil Nadu, one of the country’s most urbanized and industrialized states, the general public remained lukewarm towards shooting. One morning in early April in Vellore, CMC vaccine researcher Gagandeep Kang walked down from her office on the main campus to the COVID-19 hospitals vaccination clinic for her second dose. Kang paid her 250 rupees (about $ 3) and she was vaccinated. But only a dozen other people sat in the outside waiting area. No one took a selfie while earning a shot or top five nurse. Across the city that day at the government clinic in the Salavanpet neighborhood where the vaccine is free, only 22 people showed up. The hospital had 370 doses in its refrigerator from a herd of 500 he had taken 5 days earlier.

Tamil Nadu had not yet been hit by COVID-19 again. But even in parts of India where cases were on the rise, COVID-19 simply was not always perceived as a major threat. You are in an environment where you see death so often, says CMC head JV Peter, a critical care specialist. When you see people dying from other diseases at a higher frequency than COVID, why should people pump their fists and say: Hey, I got my vaccine! or why should they be pushed towards getting a vaccine?

Kang blames the government for not preparing the ground in advance for a massive adult immunization program. The systems were set up for 100 people a day at immunization centers, she says. We could scale up to five times what we were doing.

Challenges are multiplying in more rural areas. In Jawadhi Hills a few hours drive away, Kang and others at her college have a project in the rural village of Vallithathankottai, helping the Malajali tribe with everything from clinical services to improved sanitation. Villages 99 houses are located on a steep mountain road and several dozen members of the tribe gathered one afternoon at the house of their leaders to discuss the pandemic with Kang and science. Only three villagers had been vaccinated, at a clinic 5 miles away. The others were noncommittees. If it is for our protection, we will all get the vaccine, said one villager, who like the others had no right at the time. But there was little fear of the virus. He will not come to us, said a villager. Or is it simply harmless, the leader speculated. “We could have taken him and he would have gone without us knowing.”

In mid-May, as cases continued to rise in Tamil Nadu, but hope arose that the devastating wave of COVID-19 had peaked across the country, varying degrees of vaccine reluctance remained. In wealthier, urban communities, the fact that the company making Covaxin has not yet released its efficiency data and that the version of Covishield used outside India has been linked to clotting problems continued to fuel some hesitation. Researchers speculate that many Indians would rush to get the RNA vaccines currently available only available abroad. Still, demand is growing. There have been some signs of reluctance among the middle class and they are trying for vaccine sites, Kang says now.

Neonatologist Anita Patil-Deshmukh, who founded and runs Pukar, says barefoot researchers report that in the Kaula Bandar slum, the rise has led at least some pandemic suspects to change their minds as they look at continuous images of crematoria in TV and had relatives in their villages sick get sick and unable to get care. But they remain exceptions. Most people are still reluctant to take it [the vaccine], Says Patil-Deshmukh. Vaccinating people living in slums is still a big issue.

The government should make it easier for the poor, she says. Most people at the bottom of the pyramid do not have the smartphones needed to register online, and the few who can afford it do not know how to navigate the system, she says, adding that Pukar soon hopes to set up stations. registration in Kaula Bandar.

Kang said the Indian government must fulfill a commitment to set up vaccination points within 2 kilometers of all. We were a great place, and reaching people is challenging. She suggests some areas may need vaccinators to go door-to-door. In India, in many countries you have to think about contact programs because the most vulnerable people will not go to vaccination centers.

Despite India’s large population, the effort can pay off quickly, some researchers argue. Trying to vaccinate everyone is not the goal, says Anurag Agrawal, a pulmonologist who heads the Institute of Integrated Genomics and Biology, a division of the Scientific and Industrial Research Council of India. India has a relatively large population of young people who may be less vulnerable to serious symptoms. If immunization becomes prevalent in those 45 years of age and older, especially those with conditions such as diabetes and overweight that can worsen COVID-19, hospital admissions and death will fall, Agrawal claims. He estimates that this population reaches only about 200 million, the number of vaccine supplies India should soon be able to cover.

India does not really have a vaccine problem, he says. There is a problem with people seeing. And this growth can bring people back to reality.