Feel humiliated, PM Modi did not let us talk, says Mamata after Covid met with PM

West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee, who attended a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the treatment of Covid-19, said others were not given a chance to speak and she was humiliated in the discussion.

Addressing the media after Prime Minister Modis’s meeting with district magistrates of 10 states, which was also attended by several prime ministers, Mamata Banerjee said, “It was so unfortunate that after inviting the CM, he did not speak to us. We were not allowed to talk.

Mamata Banerjee further said, Only a few BJP prime ministers and the Prime Minister made small speeches and concluded the meeting after that. It was a casual meeting.

We feel humiliated. He never asked about vaccines or remedsir. He never asked about black mushroom cases, Mamata Banerjee said.

She further claimed that she wanted to raise the issue of lack of vaccines and wanted to demand more doses of vaccines for Bengal. We waited to ask for vaccines, but we were not allowed to talk, Mamata said.

She further attacked Prime Minister Modi for saying the new Covid-19 issues are falling. The Prime Minister affirmed that the coronavirus is shrinking. This claim had been made before, which led to a further increase in cases. Prime Minister Modi is so insecure that he did not listen to us, said Mamata Banerjee.

A statement from the health ministry said West Bengal and the eight Northeastern states were recording higher rates of daily Covid, high mortality and positive positivity.

All the districts of West Bengal are showing a great increase in the degree of positivity. Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Nadia were marked as areas of concern, according to the Center.