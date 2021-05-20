Malaysia reports highest daily Covid-19 cases at 6,806 as Mahathir urges country to be ‘serious’, SE Asia News & Top Stories

KUALA LUMPUR (STAR ​​NEWS NETWORK / ASIA, REUTERS) – Malaysia on Thursday (May 20th) registered 6,806 new cases of coronavirus, the biggest daily jump in infections, the health ministry said on Twitter.

It was the second straight day of record infections amid a new increase in Covid-19 cases, as 6,075 new cases were registered on Wednesday.

Rising cases have prompted former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to call on the country to “swallow the bitter pill” and respect movement control measures.

The 95-year-old said the startling rise in Covid-19 figures should be stopped immediately, and the government should ensure that people are able to survive this difficult period.

Malaysians must be locked in their homes for a period of time to break the Covid-19 transmission chain but food must be provided to them without any income, he added.

“We have the right to reinstate the Motion Control Order (MCO). But now we are much less strict about doing so,” Dr Mahathir said in a blog post on Thursday.

“We have to confine people to their homes. There should be no excuse for forming crowds. Staying away should be applied to the front lines as well.

Dr Mahathir also called on the government to take care of vulnerable people in Malaysia who may face financial hardship as a result of lack of access to food.

“Limiting people at home means they will have no money and no food. The government must accept the responsibility of keeping people alive,” he said.

“For food there should be public kitchens where food is prepared, packaged and sent home.”

He added that those at home should not go out to gather food in the usual kitchens as the crowd will be formed.

“Couriers should be recruited to deliver food at home. There should be no contact between the delivery riders and the house.

“Hotel kitchens should be used to prepare and package food. The house quarantine should be for at least a month.

“The police and the army have to be very strict to ensure that people do not go out to buy or do anything,” he said.

He acknowledged it would be a costly endeavor, but the costs had to be borne by the government.

MP Langkawi also said the country must be “serious” about fighting Covid-19, or else more lives will be lost to the pandemic.

“Whatever may be the cause of the current pandemic outbreak, what needs to be acknowledged is that treating it, trying to reduce the number of new cases will cost a lot of money,” he said.

He noted that although Malaysia was able to reduce new infections in the first round of the MCO last year, the country has not yet learned from its success.

“When we first tried the (virus) attack, the whole country had to accept total movement control. There were no cars on the road and no pedestrians.

“After a month we congratulated ourselves on the success of the move,” he said.

“We became very confident. We believed we knew how to manage the pandemic. And we held elections in Sabah.

“We did not learn anything. Ramadan is the month of shopping. Everyone enjoys shopping. Of course many consider shopping as a means of making extra income,” he said.



A Ramadan Bazaar in Kuala Lumpur on May 8, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS

The government, he added, did not want to be unpopular by banning bargaining, but when new cases rose to more than 4,000 a day, bargaining stopped abruptly.

“It was a good example of the flip that people can’t accept. The Hawkers had been buying ingredients for their products for a whole month. Now they would be losing money as there was no way for them to regain their capital,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said the vaccination program should also be speeded up and that any vaccines widely used in other countries should be accepted.

“A special effort needs to be made to get vaccinated people (villagers) vaccinated.

“The government claims to have spent more than Rs 600 billion (S $ 193 billion) on fighting the pandemic. If so, we should have the capacity to deal with the pandemic.

“But obviously we do not have it. We need to know why. RM 600 billion is a lot of money. It is not easy to spend that much in such a short space of time,” he said.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin previously stated that the Perikatan Nasional government had allocated more than RM 600 billion in economic stimulus packages and this year’s budget to fight Covid-19 and revive the economy.