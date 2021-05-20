International
Qureshi calls for global action to end Israeli attack on Palestine ahead of UNGA-World session
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on the international community on Wednesday to persuade Israel to end its aggression against Palestine and take concrete steps towards a solution to the Palestinian issue.
The foreign minister arrived in New York on Wednesday evening on a peacekeeping mission in Palestine and to attend an urgent meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) convened by the Organization of the Islamic Corporation (OIC) and the Arab League. .
Pakistan has joined hands with Palestine, Sudan and Turkey to take a united stand at the UNGA session scheduled for today. This will be the first UN meeting to see the physical presence of foreign ministers since the Covid-19 pandemic paralyzed the world. Prior to that, the UN had held virtual meetings on the eve of the pandemic.
Shortly after his arrival in New York, Qureshi hosted a working dinner of the foreign ministers of OIC member states to discuss the situation in Palestine.
“We hope that the UNGA meeting will send a strong message to end the Israeli aggression and take concrete steps to find a solution to the Palestinian issue,” he said as he led the dinner.
The discussion focused on the deteriorating situation in Gaza and ways to formulate a unified and clear response by OIC member states to the Israeli aggression ahead of the UNGA meeting on Thursday evening.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Palestinian State Minister Riyad Al-Maliki, Tunisia’s Othman Jerandi and UNGA President Volkan Bozkir also attended the dinner.
Qureshi noted that Israel’s use of indiscriminate and disproportionate force against innocent Palestinians had infuriated the entire Muslim ummah.
Israeli aggression has led to the loss of numerous innocent lives, including women and children, he said, reiterating to Pakistanis the strongest possible condemnation of Israeli actions.
He said Israel had launched a deliberate and systematic attack on Palestinian worshipers at the Al Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan, violating the sanctity of the holy site.
The foreign minister also condemned Israel’s policy of expanding illegal settlements, forcibly evicting Palestinians from their homes and demolishing their homes with impunity.
Qureshi expressed his deep gratitude to all the fraternal OIC countries, which together with Pakistan, played a proactive role in convening the UNGA special meeting.
Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Washington, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, also attended the dinner.
A statement issued by the UN mission in Pakistan said the foreign ministers’ visit to New York was part of Pakistan’s intensive diplomatic mobilization to mobilize international support to end Israel’s ongoing aggression against the Palestinians.
The foreign minister will address the UNGA special session today and will emphasize Pakistan’s position on the issue.
The UNGA session follows an intense international effort to secure a ceasefire in the occupied Palestinian territories after a week of deadly cross-border violence.
Calls for a ceasefire
Early UN efforts to enforce a ceasefire were blocked by the United States (US). For the third time in a week, the United States on Sunday blocked a joint statement by the UN Security Council (UNSC) calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestine.
In his speech to the Security Council, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres also called for an end to the current senseless cycle of violence in the Middle East.
Calling the fighting horrific, the secretary-general warned that hopes for coexistence and peace between Palestinians and Israelis were being pushed even further to the horizon.
[The] fighting must stop. It should be stopped immediately, he said. Rockets and mortars on the one hand and air and artillery bombardment on the other must be stopped. I urge all parties to heed this call.
On Wednesday, a UN aid agency called for an immediate ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid to reach the victims.
Gases one million children are feeling bad from the growing consequences of [a] violent conflict with nowhere safe to return. Lives are lost and families are devastated, said the Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Henrietta Fore.
Fores comments followed a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, saying only five trucks on a humanitarian convoy of 24 vehicles had been able to enter southern Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing. Israeli authorities closed the crossing just hours after reopening it, blaming militants for releasing mortars.
According to the UNICEF chief, nearly 30,000 children have been displaced in the occupied Palestinian territory since May 10.
This underscores the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities for humanitarian reasons to allow the entry of staff and essential supplies, including fuel, medical supplies, first aid equipment and Covid-19 vaccines, the UNICEF chief said.
The UN Secretary-General expressed similar sentiments in a separate message, saying: We are seeing extraordinary human suffering and major damage to homes and vital infrastructure in Gaza. He urged the international community to provide sufficient funding for our humanitarian operations in Gaza.
