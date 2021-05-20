Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM, seeks relief for the middle class from the influence of COVID- The New Indian Express





from PTI NEW DELHI: Claiming the middle class is being shaken by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take public welfare steps to ensure private hospitals are not load more people, inflation is curbed and relief is given to traders. In a letter to Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi said the second wave of the pandemic had hit the masses hard and people had to endure “unbearable pain” due to the alleged lack of preparation by the administration. “The April-May crackdown has made it clear that the government had no planning. Many unnecessary rules and red tapestry brought a mountain of problems to the people,” said Congress Secretary-General in charge of Uttar Pradesh. While on the one hand the pandemic has taken so many people from us, on the other hand it has created great difficulties in terms of living, employment and business, said Priyanka Gandhi. “Today, many people are afraid of their future, their means of profit have dwindled and inflation has risen very quickly. This has put the middle class particularly in trouble,” she said. Instead of letting people take care of themselves in these difficult situations, the government should take some steps of public welfare and provide relief to the people, she said. In her letter to Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi made five suggestions to help the people of the state. She noted that while private sector hospitals have played a major role in the pandemic, there have also been complaints from across the state of private hospitals accusing a fat sum of human treatment. Priyanka Gandhi urged the prime minister to sit down with representatives of private hospitals so that human-friendly prices can be set in line with the medical facilities offered. The state government should also provide compensation to those accused of overpaying money from hospitals, she said. Priyanka Gandhi also called on the Prime Minister to curb inflation and regulate the prices of household items such as edible oils, vegetables and fruits, so that people do not have difficulty in blocking. The Congress leader also noted the problems people face due to high electricity bills and urged the state government to provide relief in their payment while also not raising the price of electricity further. “Schools in the state are closed but parents are under pressure to deposit fees every month. There is also a crisis before schools to pay salaries for their teachers, etc.,” she said. The state government should sit down with school representatives and parents and prepare a guide to ensuring the abolition of fees, as well as a financial aid package for schools. Priyanka Gandhi also called for a roadmap to be prepared to help state traders and buyers who are facing problems due to the blockade.

