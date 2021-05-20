Mixed reactions from teachers’ unions on the suspension of contact sports in schools

Johannesburg – There has been mixed reaction from teachers’ unions following the suspension of contact sport in South African schools to curb outbreaks of coronavirus groups.

The Department of Basic Education announced Wednesday that the Council of Education Ministers has taken a decision to suspend all contact sports in schools with immediate effect.

The department made the decision during a virtual meeting following the outbreaks related to Covid-19 school sports activities in Gauteng and the overall rise of cases in communities across the country.

Non-contact sports training at the school can continue provided all social distances, hygiene and safety measures are respected and there is no physical contact between participants during the training, DBE said.

After the start of the 2021 academic year, the department wrote directions that allowed the resumption of non-contact sports, sports-related activities, and cultural and artistic activities in the school without spectators, subject to the observance of safety measures.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga further briefed the February 12 guidelines on school sports and extracurricular activities, contactless sports, sports and arts-related activities, and school-based cultural activities to resume.

However, the department said that during the last week of the first term, outbreaks related to the Covid-19 school sports activity in Gauteng were reported and have gradually increased in the second term.

DBE added that after the outbreaks of sports-related groups in Gauteng and the overall increase in cases in the communities, the Response Response Team (ORT) said the risk was high when engaging in close-contact sports, especially with people who did not live together.

All sports activities were suspended with immediate effect until the end of the group explosion, without reporting other cases, including preparatory school sports. The department will continue to monitor the situation, DBE said.

Departments move to suspend contact sport with immediate effect was welcomed by the National Union of Teachers (Natu), which confirmed that the department and unions discussed the issue Tuesday evening.

The infection is growing very fast and if students will be in contact with each other during sports, this will be a problem, said Natu general secretary Cynthia Barnes.

The union did not want a situation where the coronavirus was spreading to communities from schools.

If students get the disease from each other, they will return to their families and their families will be infected. We agreed that sports should be suspended until everything is in order, Barnes said.

The executive director of the National Organization of Professional Teachers of SA (Naptosa) Basil Manuel said the union would like the department to have handled the issue more sensitively. I mean we look at the provinces where the problems are happening and make a stop there and when it is resolved they can continue, he said.

He respected the DBE for taking precautions to suspend contact sports, but he would prefer a scalable and differentiated approach that dealt with where the group blasts occurred and how severe the blasts were. Can we really abandon the sport altogether? What about those young people for whom sport will be the result of a way of life, perhaps catapulting them into another dimension? asked Manuel.

