Arrests and one dead after gun robbery turn into high-speed chase





Seven men have been arrested and one killed by police after an attempted armed robbery on a van transporting jewelery and precious metals turned into a car chase in Broek in Waterland, north of Amsterdam. The suspects, some of whom were arrested after trying to escape through the fields, reportedly come from France and Belgium, while according to Telegraaf the contents of the Brinks truck were worth about $ 50 million. Six of the suspects were taken on Wednesday afternoon and a seventh man was arrested by heavily armed police driving a BMW near Rotterdam on Wednesday evening. Eyewitnesses were told in Amsterdam Noord, where the robbery attempt took place NOS transmitter that the van made a weekly delivery of gold to a foundry for reprocessing. What exactly happened is still being torn apart, but according to the NOS while the robbery was in progress, one of the men, dressed in black and wearing a balaclava helmet, walked in front of and in front of the building, shooting at him warning shots from an automatic rifle on the road. The road, they said, was crowded with cyclists and people heading to nearby supermarkets. Several rescue vehicles then left at high speed, seconds before police arrived after receiving numerous emergency calls. Following Police chased the departing cars which were not heading towards the city ring but towards the provincial highway to Broek in Waterland. Ten police vehicles were involved in the chase, which ended in a field near Broek in Waterland, where five of the robbers set off on foot after setting fire to two of the evacuation vehicles. They were eventually taken over by police, then reinforced with special armed units and a helicopter. People are still searching in Broek on watery land. pic.twitter.com/ajG84APvXU Oldnoskool (@oldnoskool) May 19, 2021 Two of the suspects were injured during the pursuit and taken to hospital and one was killed. A police spokesman told AT5 later it was a miracle that more people were not injured by the flying bullets. Thanks for the donation to DutchNews.nl The DutchNews.nl team would like to thank all the generous readers who have made a donation in recent weeks. Your financial support has helped us expand our coronavirus crisis coverage in the evenings and weekends and make sure you are up to date with the latest developments. DutchNews.nl has been free for 14 years, but without the financial support of our readers, we would not be able to provide you with fair and accurate news and features about all things Dutch. Your contributions make this possible. If you have not yet made a donation but wish,

you can do this through Ideal, credit card or Paypal.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos