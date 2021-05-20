New Zealand budget addresses rising inequality, housing and climate as COVID economic recovery continues

The New Zealand government has unveiled its annual budget, with a focus on removing welfare benefit rates and promising billions of dollars in additional funding to address rising inequality.

Main points: New Zealand announces “welfare budget” focusing on economic recovery and social equity

The budget for fiscal year 2021 allocated funds towards housing, health care, education and infrastructure, while also targeting child poverty, climate change and Maori welfare.

Weekly benefit rates are set to rise to $ 55 NZ (about $ 51) to increase as part of the “welfare budget”, which the government said was the largest increase in a generation, aimed at reducing inequality and child poverty and stimulate the economy through the COVID-19 recovery process.

“Previous economic downturns have made inequality worse,” Ms Ardern said in a statement.

“We are taking a different approach.

“By investing in those who need it most, we are fostering recovery by reducing need while at the same time providing stimulus to our economy.”

The New Zealand economy has seen a rapid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but ample fiscal and monetary stimulus in 2020 has exacerbated inequality issues for a long time.

The Treasury forecast a budget deficit of NZ $ 15.127 billion for the fiscal year ending June, compared to the $ 21.576 billion seen in the half-year fiscal update in December.

Main budget inclusions of NZ: Increase key weekly benefit rates by $ NZ32 – $ 55 per adult

The deficit is now expected to peak at 5.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in June 2022 before dropping to 0.6 percent of GDP by June 2025.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said New Zealand’s work to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic had not yet been completed.

“This is not the time to be complacent,” Robertson said in his budget speech.

“We have the opportunity to create our own head and we will not waste it.

“Our approach will continue to be balanced. Investing where it needs to be more, keeping a careful hand on books to keep up the debt and looking to future generations.”

Ratings firm S&P Global said the budget met its expectations and the country is recovering faster than more advanced economies, although the forecasted debt levels would remain elevated for some time.

“Given the pace of recovery, we believe that government credit metrics can withstand further negative shocks to the economy and its fiscal position at the current rating level,” S&P said in a statement.

Unemployment is expected to fall further

As the New Zealand economy shrank in the last quarter of last year, recent improvements in business confidence and a sudden drop in the unemployment rate to 4.7 per cent in the March quarter have shown an economic backlash.

Unemployment is projected to fall again to 4.2 percent by 2024 from the 5.2 percent forecast in 2021, with an additional 200,000 people seen entering employment over the next four years.

This recovery was helped by a record $ NZ50 billion COVID fund released to the budget last year, supported by the central bank NZ100 billion massive quantitative easing program and low interest rates.

But these measures, along with housing shortages, led to rising property prices, forcing the government to take steps and announce cooling measures.

The Treasury said it now expected a sharp drop in house price inflation to 0.9 per cent from June next year, from a 17.3 per cent peak in June 2021.

National Opposition Party leader Judith Collins criticized the budget, saying it did not calm businesses.

“All New Zealand job seekers are feeling this moment right now, not just those benefiting from jobseekers and the minimum wage, so where is the plan to lead the whole country to prosperity?” Tha Collins.

But the Prime Minister said that New Zealand came together in response to COVID-19 and will continue to do so.

“I am proud of this budget, it will leave a legacy for the next generation and will begin to undo the damage of the latter,” Ms Ardern said in her speech to parliament.

ABC / Reuters