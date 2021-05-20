Virus death in India 4,529 per day

NEW DELHI – India on Wednesday reported more deaths from coronaviruses in a single day than any other country at any time during the pandemic, as infections continued to spread across large rural areas with poor health systems.

The Ministry of Health reported a record death toll of 4,529 in the last 24 hours, bringing India’s confirmed death toll to 283,248. It also reported 267,334 new infections, as daily cases remained below 300,000 for the third day in a row. Health experts have said these figures are likely to be low.

The previous record for most daily coronavirus deaths was set on Jan. 12 in the United States, when 4,475 people died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

With over 25 million cases since the onset of the pandemic, confirmed infections of India are second only to US

Experts say the new infections in India, which were growing rapidly, could finally slow down. But deaths have continued to rise and hospitals are still full of patients. Over the past month, India’s casualties of 19 people have increased sixfold.

While mega-cities such as Mumbai and New Delhi have seen signs of improvement in recent days, there is concern that the virus is spreading through large villages where most people live and where health care and testing are limited.

The situation is particularly alarming in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state with 200 million people, where a court on Monday said residents have been left “at God’s mercy”. Although new cases have been declining over the past week, the state has more than 136,000 active infections confirmed.

Government officials are competing to limit the spread of the virus to state villages. Teams have reached nearly 90,000 villages and the virus has been detected in about 21,000 of them, India’s Press Trust news agency quoted senior health official Amit Mohan Prasad as saying.

Health experts say the true extent of the virus is difficult to assess, in part because of poor data and that the government’s response has come too late.

“National history hid what was happening in rural India and continues to be quite invisible,” said Murad Banaji, a mathematician who models the cases of India.

In many parts of Uttar Pradesh, people are dying of fever and shortness of breath even before being tested for coronavirus. The crematoria have run out of wood and hundreds of bodies are being washed along the banks of the Ganges River.

“Villagers often ignore fever and body aches. Before relatives realize what is happening, the patient dies,” said Raja Bhaiya of the nonprofit group Vidya Dham Samiti, which works to raise awareness about the pandemic in the state’s Banda district.

Bhaiya said that “the only evidence of death in the village is the calling of women and children, and these calls are very frequent now.”

The vaccination machine in India is also rocking at exactly the time when more is needed. The number of daily doses administered has dropped by about half over the past six weeks, from 4 million a day on April 2 to about 2 million or less this week.

Many states say they do not have enough vaccine to administer.

Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force soldiers hold empty coffins to transport the bodies of people who died from COVID-19 outside the Government Medical Hospital in Jammu, India, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo / Channi Anand)