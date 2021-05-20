International
Chhattisgarh Lodges FIR Police v. Dr Sambit Patra, Dr Raman Singh in Toolkit Case
Hasshte claimed that the old BJP leaders were trying to slander the Indian National Congress by circulating fake content on their twitter gloves.
There were allegations that the Congress party was trying to slander Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the help of an online toolkit.
- News18.com Raipur
- Last Updated:May 20, 2021, the time is 14:14
- FOLLOW US:
Chhattisgarhpolice has set up an FIR against BJP national spokesman Sambit Patra and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh in a case of asset packages.
NSUI head of state Akash Sharma had filed a complaint with the police a few days ago and after the student wing submitted some documents to the Civil Lines police, an FIR was set up against the two former BJP executives on Wednesday evening.
There were allegations that the Congress party was trying to slander Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the help of an online toolkit.
Claiming that based on forged and fake documents, NSUI in the complaint said that the old BJP leaders shared these accusations from their respective gloves on twitter.
In the complaint, Sharma accused senior BJP leaders of trying to slander the Indian National Congress by circulating fake content on their twitter gloves.
Letters from AICC research departments are being forged to prepare fake and malicious content, Sharma told FIR, accessed by News18. Student leaders have accused those appointed to the FIR of trying to incite communal sentiment and circulating false news.
Leaders are reserved under sections 504, 505 1 (b), 505 1 (c), 469 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code.
BJP spokesman Chhattisgarh Sanjay Shrivastava confirmed the allegations that Congress was trying to slander Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the nation to the world community through the toolkit and also targeted Kumbh to slander a certain community. Saying that BJP would not bother with these FIRs, Shrivastava dared the Bhupesh Baghel government to act against any BJP worker in Chhattisgarh who also tweeted the claim along with Dr Singh.
Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]