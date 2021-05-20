Chhattisgarh Lodges FIR Police v. Dr Sambit Patra, Dr Raman Singh in Toolkit Case

Chhattisgarhpolice has set up an FIR against BJP national spokesman Sambit Patra and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh in a case of asset packages.

NSUI head of state Akash Sharma had filed a complaint with the police a few days ago and after the student wing submitted some documents to the Civil Lines police, an FIR was set up against the two former BJP executives on Wednesday evening.

There were allegations that the Congress party was trying to slander Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the help of an online toolkit.

Claiming that based on forged and fake documents, NSUI in the complaint said that the old BJP leaders shared these accusations from their respective gloves on twitter.

In the complaint, Sharma accused senior BJP leaders of trying to slander the Indian National Congress by circulating fake content on their twitter gloves.

Letters from AICC research departments are being forged to prepare fake and malicious content, Sharma told FIR, accessed by News18. Student leaders have accused those appointed to the FIR of trying to incite communal sentiment and circulating false news.

Leaders are reserved under sections 504, 505 1 (b), 505 1 (c), 469 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

BJP spokesman Chhattisgarh Sanjay Shrivastava confirmed the allegations that Congress was trying to slander Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the nation to the world community through the toolkit and also targeted Kumbh to slander a certain community. Saying that BJP would not bother with these FIRs, Shrivastava dared the Bhupesh Baghel government to act against any BJP worker in Chhattisgarh who also tweeted the claim along with Dr Singh.

