



Good morning. With the government still facing criticism for allowing travel to amber countries and reports that thousands of holidaymakers are taking advantage of this even though ministers want people to travel to these countries in exceptional circumstances, Priti Patel, the interior secretary, has intervened to encourage people to think twice before heading to a country such as Spain. People returning from amber list places must quarantine at home for 10 days upon return. Officials have conducted checks for some time, but there is evidence that the system has not been very rigorous and relatively few people have been fined for non-compliance. But, in an interview with the Daily Mail, Patel has said the controls will become more stringent. Matt Hancock, secretary of health, said at press conference No. 10 last night that 30,000 checks had been performed over the past week. Now the Home Office has told the Mail it has the capacity to conduct 10,000 checks a day. Asked if people visiting amber list sites could expect a knock on the door when they return home, Patel said:

Yes, people should. There is a service, delivery is in place, capacity has therefore increased. People will not go unchecked. Considerable resources have been put in place millions of pounds in terms of continuously checking people around their testing and making sure they stay home. Hasht grown. According to the Mail, the Home Office expects much more fines to be issued. In their story Jason Groves AND Claire Ellicott report:

A Home Office source said 7,000 home visits were made by Test and Tracking officials on Tuesday. The ministry has also set up a new Insulation and Compliance Assurance service to monitor arrivals from amber list countries. Where it is discovered that people are away from home, police are called upon to issue fines. A total of 639 have been distributed to date, although this number is now likely to increase significantly. Neil Henderson

(@Hendopolis) MAILI: Holiday police knock on your door #TamorratPapersSot pic.twitter.com/Hlc6irVhIo

Here is the agenda. Around 11.30 in the morning: Grant Shapps, secretary of transport, makes a statement to MPs about plans to reorganize the rail industry like the British Railways. 12:00: Downing Street is expected to hold its daily lobbying conference. 13:00: Prof. Anthony Harnden, Vice-Chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization and other experts speak at a seminar of Imperial College London on the global vaccination program. 2 afternoon: Public Health England publishes its weekly Covid Surveillance Report. 2.30 pm: Michael Gove, Minister of the Cabinet Office, testifies at a joint meeting of the Commons Communities of Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the public administration for the unification of the UK.







