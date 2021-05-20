27 out of 41 new cases of COVID in Singapore community infections

Canadian Press

Beliefs in the death of the baby were cast; the couple released from prison

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) Ashley and Albert Debelbot were sitting in the same courtroom where, more than a decade ago, they were convicted of killing their newborn daughter. The district attorney passed by and apologized. That was when he plunged into Ashley, 37, that they were free of the charges that remained even after the Georgia Supreme Court overturned their sentences last year: To make DA walk with me and extend his hand and apologize, at that moment I was like, This is happening. The Debelbots brought baby McKenzy home two days after her birth in May 2008. About 12 hours later, they said, they woke up in the middle of the night, noticed a bump on the forehead and returned to the hospital. McKenzy died hours later. Her parents were arrested the next day. The couple’s lawyers say the baby’s injuries happened naturally and her parents are victims of a rush to trial that cost them 12 years of their lives. The original prosecutor remains convinced of their guilt. The case was overturned not because of new evidence, but because of statements made by the prosecutor in court and the defense attorneys’ failure to object. The new district attorney decided it was not worth retrying. ___ The Debelbots met in South Korea while in the Army. Ashley, who is from Mississippi, was a human resources sergeant. Albert, who hails from the Pacific island of Palau, had settled there after serving in Iraq. Ashley was already pregnant and was planning to leave the military to be a full-time mother when they moved to Columbus in March 2008 for Alberts posting in Fort Benning. They got a house in town and prepared for the baby, nicknaming her Mac before she was born. McKenzy was born on May 29 and died around 4 a.m. on June 1. An autopsy began the next morning and the Debelbots were arrested that afternoon. During their trial in 2009, a state medical examiner, Dr. Lora Darrisaw, testified that McKenzy suffered very severe head trauma, causing skull fractures, brain swelling and bleeding. Based on the autopsy and lack of any explanation of the accident, Darrisaw determined that McKenzy’s death was non-accidental. The injuries were more in line with a kind of crushing force. Asked if McKenzys injuries could have occurred during the birth, Darrisaw said it would be absolutely ridiculous. Her testimony was not disputed. Attorney Alberts did not call in medical experts. A lawyer for Dr. Ashley planned to call was not available, and the judge denied a request to delay. Ashley and Albert both testified that they had been eager parents for the first time. Both said they did not hurt McKenzy. Melvin Tarver, who was in a holding cell with Albert on the first day of the trial, testified that Albert said he had gone out to look for drugs that night and when Ashley returned he said the spill hit the baby and put him to bed. This could have helped Albert by blaming Ashley, but Alberts’s lawyer worked to discredit Tarver through questions. The two Debelbots testified that they put McKenzy to bed together. The jury discussed about three hours before reversing a guilty verdict. Judge Doug Pullen sentenced both Debelbots to life in prison. The couple spent years seeking a new trial, arguing that McKenzy’s injuries could not have been caused by the blunt force. Medical examiners and other doctors often very quickly assume abuse when a baby dies, said Carrie Sperling, a lawyer after sentencing Albert. “I think it would be shocking especially for parents to think you could lose a child and the default diagnosis is if we can’t explain it, you killed them,” Sperling said. The crook of state affairs was that McKenzy was healthy when she left the hospital, said A. James Anderson, a lawyer after Ashley’s conviction. If you take out the turnip, their issue breaks down, he said. Dr. Daniel Sahlein gave alternative explanations during the hearings about the motions for a new test: Blood clots formed in McKenzys’s prenatal brain, blocking blood and cerebrospinal fluid circulation and causing bleeding. This created pushing pressure against the developing skull, which was abnormally thin and improperly formed in places. The birth process further damaged the skull and caused bleeding under the scalp. McKenzy could look good in the hospital before taking a sudden turn home, Dr. Peter Dehnel testified: You can have really quite significant brain abnormalities and have a baby that looks really quite normal. But defense experts also testified that there were warning signs in the hospital, including the fact that she ate much less than normal on her second day and that her head circumference increased at a rate about 10 times higher than normal. The medical examiner described the right side of McKenzys brain as soft and smooth. But if she suffered a severe injury after leaving the hospital, Dehnel said she expected her brain to be swollen and strong. He also noted that she had no blackheads. Defense experts said parts of McKenzy’s brain and skull appeared to be missing. Darrisaw, the medical examiner, rejected it. Two other doctors the state called said hospital records showed McKenzy was normal and healthy when he was released. Dr. Joseph Zanga said the head examination was done appropriately and revealed nothing abnormal. The increased shaking of the head did not surprise him. Trauma that occurred before or during childbirth would not allow this baby to appear completely normal for two or more days and then suddenly develop signs and symptoms that required the baby to be brought to the emergency department, Zanga testified. Dr Susan Palasis likened McKenzy’s injuries to those typical of car crashes. That McKenzy could have such extensive injuries and show no outward signs or symptoms would be very difficult to reconcile, she said. She also disputed defense claims that CT scans showed developmental abnormalities. The original prosecutor, Sadhana Dailey, said Zanga and Palasis confirmed Darrisaw’s testimony that McKenzy suffered a skull fracture. The evidence supports a guilty verdict, Dailey said in a recent interview. After acknowledging defense physicians as experts in their fields, Judge Arthur Smith ruled that their theory was unreliable. He denied the request for a new trial. But the Georgia Supreme Court overturned the Smiths ruling in February 2020, overturning the Debelbots convictions and saying they were entitled to a new trial. During her final argument, Dailey had told the jury reasonable doubt does not mean for a mathematical certainty. Which means we should not try that 90%. You do not have to be 90% sure. You do not have to be 80% sure. You don’t have to be 51% sure, she said. The Supreme Court said it was a gross misrepresentation of the law “and said the Debelbots did not get a fair trial because their lawyers did not object. Because that was enough to overturn the decision, the Supreme Court did not address the medical issue. Prosecutors said it was a close question whether the court evidence was sufficient to support the convictions.Mark Jones, who became a District Attorney in Columbus in January, said he reviewed the available evidence.With limited resources and a devastation of recent murder cases, he decided not to pursue an old case with a high probability of acquittal.Jones does not know if the Debelbots are innocent, he said, but he also considered that they lost the first years of their lives and they lost their baby and then they were jailed on top of this for a considerable time.In the hearing last month to dismiss the charges, Jones apologized that the Debelbots did not receive a trial d clouds. Albert said Jones apology is appropriate. Is it enough I certainly do not think so, he said. ___ Condemned relationships since July and now with no criminal charges, the Debelbots are trying to start over and refused to talk about their relationship. Ashley works in customer service for an insurance company, but dreams of having her own food truck, and eventually a restaurant, after taking culinary classes in jail. Due to complications with proving his legal residence, Albert, 35, has not been able to obtain a photographic ID, leaving him unable to travel or otherwise rebuild. This issue break is just a small part of my recovery process, he said. Both said their trust in the justice system has been destroyed. “I joined the Army because I believed in freedom and I believed in democracy,” Albert said. Then I come home to experience injustice. Quite is quite disappointing. They also said they never had a chance to mourn McKenzy’s death. A teddy bear with a split in the back holds McKenzy’s ashes. Ashley hugs the bear now and cries, wondering what her daughter would have been like if she had lived to turn 13 this month. I would have a teenager, Ashley said, her eyes widening in disbelief and then chills returning as she stared at two framed pictures of newborn McKenzy on the wall. Who knows how many more children I would have had by now. Kate Brumback, The Associated Press