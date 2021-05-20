Inflation rate in Saudi Arabia in April





DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate rose to 5.3% in April from 4.9% last month, still reflecting an increase in value added tax last year, official data showed. Photograph Photograph: Cars pass near King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 12, 2017. REUTERS / Faisal Al Nasser The annual growth of 5.3% was mainly due to higher food and transport prices, the General Statistics Authority said. Food and beverage prices recorded the highest annual increase of 8.4%, mainly due to rising food prices, she said. From month to month, consumer prices rose by 0.2%. Annual inflation was 3.4% in 2020, rising in the second half of the year as authorities tripled a value-added tax to 15% to strengthen coffers damaged by the coronavirus crisis and low oil prices. Saudi Arabia’s economy shrank 3.3% in the first quarter of this year from a year earlier, hit by oil cuts, but the non-oil economy expanded 3.3%, recovering from the pandemic, according to government estimates soon this month. The economy of the kingdoms, the largest in the Arab world, is expected to grow 2.1% in 2021 after shrinking by 4.1% last year, the International Monetary Fund said this month. The fund said that while plans to regulate Saudi finances were making good progress, authorities could consider increasing spending to support low-income families and help offset the loss of purchasing power following the consolidation measures introduced. last year. Looking ahead, we think that the headline inflation rate will continue to move higher during the rest of this quarter, peaking at around 6.5% per year in June, mainly due to stronger energy price inflation, James Swanston, an economist at Capital Economics, said in a note Thursday. But inflation will fall sharply from July as the effects of VAT increases fall from the annual price comparison and stand at around 1-2% year / year during this year and next. Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Edited by Alex Richardson, Robert Birsel

