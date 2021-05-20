Kamal Haasan’s party loses another leader CK Kumaravel: No hero worship





Kamal Haasan has spoken publicly and bitterly about only one of the exits – that of Dr. Mahendran. Main points MNM failed to win a single seat in the 234-member assembly

CK Kumaravel was among six leaders who left MNM posts after losing poll

Earlier, the deputy chairman and secretary general of the MNM had resigned New Delhi: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan lost today another top leader after his party’s humane performance in the Tamil Nadu election. CK Kumaravel, in his address to his star party boss, said: “No hero worship”. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has seen a series of exits since May 2, when election results revealed an unqualified catastrophe for the party. MNM failed to win a single seat in the 234-member assembly. Bleeding from the nose at the top signals an existential crisis for the three-year MNM. CK Kumaravel was among the six leaders who had resigned from their posts in the MNM taking responsibility for losing the poll. He accused the party’s strategic team of giving the wrong instructions. “No hero worship, I want to travel to secular democratic politics. We would make history, but we are reading history,” Mr Kumaravel said in a scathing message to Kamal Haasan, who also lost in his constituency. Earlier, MNM Vice President R Mahendran and Secretary General Santosh Babu had left. Environmental activist Padma Priya, based in Chennai, also recently left citing personal reasons. Yesterday, party general secretary M Muruganandam resigned claiming “lack of democracy and honesty” in his resignation letter posted on Twitter. He said he had joined the party to do public work in an “honest and independent manner”. “But without any favorable situation for him today, I am leaving all party positions as well as primary membership,” he added. Mr Muruganandam said the MNM alliance with the “weak parties” for the April 6 polls had severely damaged its image. He said Mr Haasan had been “deceived” by some and that “unilateralism and autocracy” had been introduced into the party. Mr Haasan has spoken publicly and bitterly at only one of the outlets – that of Dr Mahendran. “Remove the traitors echoed in the unanimous voice of the party. Dr Mahendran was at the top of that list,” the veteran actor said. “(Mahendran) tried to precede his departure by resigning. Like you, I’m happy about the fact that a bad grass is removed on its own. From now on it will be climbing for our party.” he said. He accused his former deputy of trying to win mercy by blaming others for “his failure, lack of talent and dedication”.

