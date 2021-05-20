The DNA study seeks to end the controversy over where Columbus was born





Spanish scholars set out on Wednesday to resolve the dispute over the true origin of Christopher Columbus after various theories in past decades claimed that the explorer was greeted by Portugal or Spain, instead of Italy, as most scholars agree. The dispute over the origin of the navigator Christopher Columbus may soon find a solution. Photo: VCG “There is no doubt on our part [about his Italian origin], but we can provide objective data that can … close a series of existing theories, “said Jose Antonio Lorente, a leading DNA research scientist at the University of Granada, at a video conference. Historians believe that Columbus was born in Genoa in 1451. The university hosted a meeting of proponents of alternative theories about Columbus’ birthplace, which include Valencia of Spain, Espinosa de Henares, Galicia and Mallorca, the Alentejo region of Portugal and several other countries. “I hope so [with this research] we will reach the conclusion that unites us in our common goal, which is to demonstrate that Columbus was a Spanish nobleman and not a Genoese sailor, “said Alfonso Sanz, an amateur history scholar and author who says that Columbus was born in Espinosa de Henares in central Spain. The results of the final phase of DNA research on small samples of what scientists believe to be the bones of Columbus, his son Fernando and his brother Diego, will be analyzed independently by laboratories in Europe and America. The first samples were collected in 2004-05 and DNA analysis will now resume after a 16-year hiatus due to technology challenges, which meant that much of the precious sample material would be wasted in exchange for very little data. “Our team agreed on an ethical approach … wait for a technological development that has happened now,” Lorente said. Columbus died in Spain in 1506, but wanted to be buried on the island of Hispaniola.

