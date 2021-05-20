Israel launches attacks after vowing to continue in Gaza

The blasts rocked the city of Gaza and orange flares lit up the sky before dawn, with bombings also reported in the central city of Deir al-Balah and the southern city of Khan Younis. As the sun was rising, residents watched the wreckage of at least five destroyed family homes in Khan Younis. There were also major airstrikes on a shopping street in Gaza City.

The Israeli military said it had hit at least three houses of Hamas commanders in Khan Younis and another in Rafah, targeting military infrastructure, as well as a weapons storage unit at a house in Gaza City.

An Israeli airstrike crashed into the Khawaldi Families two-story house in Khan Younis, destroying it. The 11 residents, who were sleeping outside the house in fear, were all injured and hospitalized, said Shaker al-Khozondar, a neighbor.

Shrapnel also hit his home, killing his aunt and injuring her daughter and two other relatives, he said. Al-Khozondar spoke from his aunt Hodas bedroom where she had died. The windows were broken and the bed pillows and rubble were stained with blood.

Weam Fares, a spokesman for a nearby hospital, confirmed the death and said at least 10 people were injured in the overnight strike.

Heavy airstrikes also hit a road in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, destroying hijacked houses with corrugated metal roofs nearby. The military said it hit two underground launches at the camp used to fire rockets into Tel Aviv.

I have never in my life seen such destruction, said Ibrahim Afana, 44. We did not even have three minutes to put on a foot slipper, he said, describing the flight panicked by his families after waking up from the bombing . He said the army had called in some residents to warn them of impending attacks. There are no reports of casualties.

The current round of fighting between Israel and Hamas began on May 10, when the militant group fired long-range rockets at Jerusalem after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, a Jewish holy site. and Muslims. The harsh police tactics in the compound and the threatened expulsion of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers had fueled tensions.

Since then, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes that it says have targeted Hamas infrastructure, including an extensive network of tunnels. Hamas and other militant groups based in residential areas have fired more than 4,000 rockets into Israeli cities, with hundreds missing and most of the rest eavesdropping.

At least 230 Palestinians have been killed, including 65 children and 39 women, with 1,710 injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, which does not divide the numbers into fighters and civilians. Hamas and the militant group Islamic Jihad say at least 20 of their fighters have been killed, while Israel says the number is at least 130. About 58,000 Palestinians have fled their homes.

Twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a soldier, have been killed. The military said an anti-tank missile fired from Gaza hit an empty bus near the border on Thursday, slightly injuring an Israeli soldier.

As the death toll rose in the worst fighting since the 2014 Israeli-Hamas war, US President Joe Biden pressured Israel to halt its operation, but Netanyahu backed down. It marked the first public split between the two close allies since the start of the fighting and could complicate international efforts to reach a ceasefire. His push also presents a difficult test of the US-Israel relationship at the start of Bidens’ presidency.

Netanyahu said Wednesday that he appreciated the support of the US president, but that Israel would push forward to return peace and security to its citizens. He said he was determined to continue the operation until his goal was achieved.

Biden had previously told Netanyahu that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the road to a ceasefire, the White House said.

Biden had previously avoided Israeli pressure more directly and publicly for a ceasefire with Hamas. But pressure has been created for Biden to intervene more forcefully as other diplomatic efforts gather strength.

Egyptian negotiators have also worked to stop the fighting, and an Egyptian diplomat said senior officials were awaiting Israel’s response to a ceasefire offer. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations.

Moussa Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas official, told Lebanese TV Mayaneen that he expected a ceasefire in a day or two.

Visiting the region, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Israel has a right to defend itself against such unacceptable attacks. But he also expressed concern about the growing number of civilian casualties and support for the ceasefire effort.

Since the fighting began, Gaza’s infrastructure, already weakened by a 14-year blockade, has deteriorated rapidly. Medical supplies, water and fuel for electricity are running out in the territory in which Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade after Hamas took power in 2007.

The Israeli attacks damaged at least 18 hospitals and clinics and destroyed a health facility, the World Health Organization said. Almost half of all essential medicines are finished.

Krauss reported from Jerusalem. Associated Press writers Isabel DeBre in Dubai, UAE and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.