Center urges states to declare ‘black fungus’ an epidemic, report all cases





The Union Ministry of Health has called on union states and territories to make black fungus or mucormycosis a visible disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897, stating that infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among patients with COVID. -19. The ministry, in a letter, said that recently a new challenge in the form of a fungal infection, namely mucormycosis, has emerged and is reported by many states among patients with COVID-19, especially those on steroid therapy and control. disordered sugar. “This fungal infection is leading to morbidity and prolonged mortality among 19 patients with COVID,” joint secretary at the health ministry Lav Agarwal said in the letter. Treatment of this fungal infection requires a multidisciplinary approach consisting of eye surgeons, ENT specialists, general surgeon, neurological surgeon, and maxillofacial dental surgeon, among others, and the institution of Amphotericin-B injection as an antifungal drug. “You are required to make mucormycosis a visible disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, where all governmental and private health institutions, medical colleges will follow the guidelines for screening, diagnosing, managing mucormycosis, issued by the Ministry of Health and Welfare of Family (Gol) and the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR). “And, make it mandatory for all these devices to report all suspected and confirmed cases to the health department through the district-level chief medical officer and then to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) oversight system. “, it was said in the letter. Mucormycosis was already declared an epidemic in Rajasthan on Wednesday. The state has about 100 patients with black fungus and a special ward has been made at Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) in Jaipur for their treatment. About 90 people have died from mucormycosis, a rare but fatal fungal infection in Maharashtra so far, state public health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday. Cases of mucormycosis, also called Black Fungus, have increased since the coronavirus outbreak last year, though the minister did not mention any timeline. He also warned against the indiscriminate use of steroids to treat patients with COVID-19. “So far, 90 people have died due to mucormycosis in Maharashtra. It is a serious issue …. it should not be taken lightly,” he told reporters here. Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that centers dedicated to treating cases of black fungus or mucormycosis would be set up in three hospitals run by the city government. He made the announcement after discussing the rise of black mushroom cases with officials and specialists in a meeting here. “Three important decisions were made at the meeting. The centers will be set up at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Special Special Hospital for the treatment of black fungi,” the CM wrote on Twitter. “We are making black fungus a visible disease under the Public Health Act. So far, we will know what all the cases are there. Fortunately, we have officially only 9 cases reported and all “Now, we will also receive data from private hospitals,” said Tamil Health Secretary Nadu J Radhakrishna. “We have set up a 10-member committee at the level of Director, Medical Education with medical experts to go through it and give us a clear picture. We have some actions & = abd we ordered another 5,000 bottles of amphotericin. We are expecting stocks soon, “he added. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your continued encouragement and response on how to improve our offerings has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times emerging from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative views, and substantive commentary on current issues of importance.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with better quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More consistency in our online content can only help us achieve our goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, honest and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and agree on the Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos