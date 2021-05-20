



A Scottish student is said to be in critical condition after being infuriated by a rhino in Africa. It is understood the man met the black rhino while walking in North Zululand in South Africa and was disturbed and kicked. The man, who has not been identified, was rushed to hospital after the horrific incident yesterday where he is in critical condition. IOL News in South Africa reports that the student of the game guards was being cared for at a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal. He quotes Paul Herbst of IPSS Medical Rescue who said paramedics were told the student had been standing on a private reserve when he was trampled and upset by Rhino. He said: “The incident happened earlier today (Wednesday) and prompted a search and rescue operation by IPSS Search and Rescue as well as illegal anti-hunting units in the area. “The student was located and preparations for the evacuation began. The student was stabilized before being transported in critical condition by road, by the Private CFO. “ Juveniles are scary creatures that live in all large parts of Africa and can weigh up to 220 stones. The Daily Record and the Sunday Mail have always been at the forefront when it comes to reporting crime in Scotland. But did he know all the ways you can stay informed of key crime titles and courts? We share live crime news and exclusive court stories, as well as features and columns on historical issues, keeping our readers informed and up to date throughout the country. When they attract an unusual scent, they will often be charged, according to National Geographic. Poor eye sight can lead them to load objects like trees thinking they are threats.







