In the middle of the WhatsApp line in India, Telegram guarantees user privacy

As WhatsApp struggles to meet the demands placed by the Indian government on its controversial user privacy policy, its archival Telegram on Thursday reiterated that unlike many other messaging apps, it does not depend on a third-party platform for store its user data leading to an extra layer of security, thus eliminating the possibilities of behind-the-door access.

After a word battle on Twitter with WhatsApp last week, where Telegram took a plunge by tweeting a meme suggesting it was time to “bin” WhatsApp and its parent company Facebook, the highly coded messaging app said that despite all this, it is growing at a very fast pace in India which is one of the key markets for the company.

“We believe that the reason for our significant success and growth is because users today have a full understanding of the importance of the privacy and security of their data – the two main differentiating aspects of Telegram as a messaging platform,” said a spokesman for company for IANS.

Telegram said it is a pro-user platform that offers rich and unique features that no “other close competitor in this segment is currently offering”.

“User privacy is the biggest priority for Telegram, and we have been committed to our principles since the day we were created. More than seven years have passed now and we are constantly increasing security and building a solid framework for privacy. user data on the platform, “the company informed.

WhatsApp has introduced its privacy policy globally including India, where it has more than 400 million users. Users will not immediately lose their accounts or face limited functionalities, but they will have to go through limited functions if they do not accept the new rates in a timely manner.

After constant reminders, users will encounter limited functionality on WhatsApp until they receive updates.

According to official sources, in its new announcement for WhatsApp, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has run the Facebook-owned platform to pull off its controversial user privacy policy or take action.

The Indian government has run WhatsApp to respond to its concerns by May 25th.

Noting that many Indian users depend on WhatsApp to communicate every day, the ministry said it is irresponsible for WhatsApp to use its position in the Indian market to impose unfair terms and conditions.

Telegram which has deceived a considerable number of new WhatsApp users in the last two years in India, told IANS that it has been an open source platform since 2013 and anyone can control the source code, protocol and API (application programming interface).

“Telegram is the only instant messaging app in the world that supports verifiable constructions for both the Google Play Store and the Apple Store. We allow experts to independently verify that our code mentioned on GitHub is exactly the same code “Our cryptography and API have been audited several times before, and we always welcome security experts to review our systems at any time for any feedback,” the company said.

All data, regardless of type, is encrypted in the same way – be it text, media or files.

“This way our users can enjoy Telegram’s unique benefits from technologies that cannot be implemented under one end-to-end encryption architecture. At Telegram, the lack of local storage space never leads to data loss,” he said. the company, adding that third party Cloud storage space providers may also not be encrypted from end to end.

Telegram said it is fully prepared for the board as many new users wanting to join its platform without any technical problems or bottlenecks.

“Telegram features are free and will always remain free for general users in the future.”

Telegram will soon add the function of grouped encrypted video calls to users followed by screen sharing options and noise cancellation.

This will help users experience a complete video conferencing tool without any restrictions on the number of participants, or in terms of storage space.

“We are strongly opposed to collecting user data and sharing it with any third party platform, or advertising company. We will also introduce a new paid feature for business users who need additional resources to run a largest channel on Telegram, “the company noted.

