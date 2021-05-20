The Venice Biennale, Twice Delayed, Takes New Importance

Hashim Sarkis |, curator of these years Venice Architecture Biennale, developed her topic How will we live together? long before Covid-19 had made us fear death from each other, before George Floyd’s assassination sparked unrest around the world and before flag-waving protesters attacked the US Capitol. His choice, now clear, was extremely extraordinary.

After the world turned upside down early last year, Mr. Sarkiss’s theme along with almost every issue addressed on the show seemed to grow in stature, complexity and importance. And through significant adaptations made by everyone at the exhibition, the biennial response itself, which opens on Saturday, has become a case study on how to begin addressing such questions.

Now we have another set of eyes on how we see the world because of the pandemic, noted Mr. Sarkis, dean of the MITs School of Architecture and Planning and an architect with offices in Cambridge, Mass., And Beirut, Lebanon. But the issues are still the same. The pandemic helps put them to attention and speed up the kinds of responses we were reluctant to make.