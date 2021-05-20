International
The Venice Biennale, Twice Delayed, Takes New Importance
Hashim Sarkis |, curator of these years Venice Architecture Biennale, developed her topic How will we live together? long before Covid-19 had made us fear death from each other, before George Floyd’s assassination sparked unrest around the world and before flag-waving protesters attacked the US Capitol. His choice, now clear, was extremely extraordinary.
After the world turned upside down early last year, Mr. Sarkiss’s theme along with almost every issue addressed on the show seemed to grow in stature, complexity and importance. And through significant adaptations made by everyone at the exhibition, the biennial response itself, which opens on Saturday, has become a case study on how to begin addressing such questions.
Now we have another set of eyes on how we see the world because of the pandemic, noted Mr. Sarkis, dean of the MITs School of Architecture and Planning and an architect with offices in Cambridge, Mass., And Beirut, Lebanon. But the issues are still the same. The pandemic helps put them to attention and speed up the kinds of responses we were reluctant to make.
Mr. Sarkis, in a video interview earlier this month, noted that while many logistical adjustments were needed to realize the fair, the exhibitors did not change the essence of their projects in response to world events. The crisis only made their positions more important.
ABOUT Lina Ghotmeh, a Paris-based architect who grew up in Beirut, Lebanon, responding to crises as the pandemic has been a way of life. You have to be creative. You need to find a way to live and cope, she said.
Mrs. Ghotmeh is one of 112 participants from 46 countries contributing to the central biennial exhibition. The entry of her firm, Sculpture to Live, expands on her Stone Garden apartment building in Beirut, completed in 2020.
The sculptural concrete building, finely combed, cut from very large openings filled with vegetation, contains widely different forms of living and a cultural center at its base.
This mix of elements takes a nap in Lebanese history of war and violence during community building (or, as Ms. Ghotmeh put it, orchestrating life), celebrating and educating local crafts, and encouraging outdoor living, nature, and a sense of hope. and healing.
In Venice, Ms. Ghotmeh and her firm have built a model of Stone Garden that is more than six feet tall. Inside, the rooms contain videos and small photos that show how the building was made and show examples of creativity and sustainability in Lebanon.
We were trying to go back to the way we once built; out of local needs and common sense, said Ms. Ghotmeh, stressing that current development patterns have become predictable and volatile. As architects we are critical thinkers, she added. We are able to deal with complexity and understand different disciplines and think of new ways to make and inhabit the spaces around us.
This kind of work starting from design but expanding to transform people, places and systems fills the show. Exhibitions, divided into five scales from the smallest (Between Different Beings) to the largest (Like a Planet), take the form of films, photographs, drawings, plans, models, digital installations, and even entire buildings (though temporary).
They propose solutions to countless contemporary challenges: addressing Amazon overestimation with new civic infrastructure (Somatic Cooperation); replacement of monotonous dwellings, valued through creative prefabrication (LIN Architects Urbanists); overcoming social and political polarization by replacing strong walls with open spaces (Phillip Beesley & Living Architecture Systems Group / University of Waterloo School of Architecture); and moving beyond a predictable stagnant building, through Taiwan-based urbanism (Field Office Architecture).
Many focus on learning from different, sometimes surprising, inspirations: from refugee camps in Lebanon (Wissam Chaaya); unplanned junctions of buildings in rural China (Rural Urban Framework); artisans in Niger (Atelier Masomi); tribal communities in Brazil (Acasa Gringo Cardia Design); and by the Venezuelan barrier (Enlace Arquitectura).
There is no source to answer these questions, Mr Sarkis said. The Biennale was once the place where Europe displayed its pros and cons; she taught the world.
Now it is the other way around. It’s the world coming to Venice to show what it does, and how we can learn together.
Outside the central exhibition there are many more set-ups of 60 national projects, collaborations with international artists and museums, and student work from around the world.
Not everyone agrees that the biennial be staged during a pandemic. Some participants also asked if flying for participants and visitors from all over the world makes sense at such a time. Yet it is also clear that orchestrating an event of this magnitude, in these unforgivable times, has tested and validated Mr. Sarkiss’s theme. It has also caused welcome changes.
The biennial, of course, was originally scheduled to open a year ago. Organizers then postponed it until August 2020 and finally until May 22, which was held only after considerable discussion and monitoring.
Covid precautionary measures are in place: online tickets, temperature monitoring, crowd restrictions and traffic control, among others. These, along with travel discounts and other factors, have meant a lot more online content than before, and more personal events are planned for later during the six-month duration events.
I think it showed a level of strength and determination to move forward, he noted Roberto Cicutto, who took over as biennial president shortly before the pandemic hit. We found a way to live with the pandemic and not give up.
A good percentage of biennial participants, especially those from outside Europe were unable to attend installations, or openings, and large teams of local builders were hired to help carry out their visions. This, of course, has meant a lot of weird virtual discussions and tested patience and ingenuity.
Members of many national pavilions have developed a new level of virtual collaboration by forming what they call Curatorial Collective, consisting of more than 40 participating countries. The group was initiated by Haewon Shin, curator of the Korean Pavilion, who connected most of the members online.
Their virtual meetings, which have taken place at least every month since March 2020, have not only sparked fruitful discussions and practical solutions, but have also brought new elements to the biennial.
These include a student competition to design benches made from the construction of the cast-in-place pavilion inside Giardini (the main exhibition area of the Biennale); a manifesto that extends to the questions raised by the topic of Mr. Sarkiss; and cooperation between countries, as a joint installation between Russian and Japanese pavilions.
Under the normal procedure we would be so busy preparing our pavilions and would not be able to talk to each other, said Ms. This unique situation made us come together.
Pavilion of Mrs. Shins is called the School of the Future, a warm space created for personal, online meeting, learning and exploration. (For humans and animals includes a bird bath and a carpet space for a pet cat, Mucca.)
On its roof, the pavilion will host a common space for members of the Curators Collective. This is our present at the biennial, she added.
Weve continued to connect and exchange ideas by creating new ideas, seeing new opportunities, said Ms. Shin. Hashim said the architects need a new contract. This is a new contract. A new way of representing our countries.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]