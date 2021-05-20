Uttarakhad High Court says the government is negligent about COVID protocols

Uttarakhand Supreme Court on Thursday (May 20th) made critical observations against the State Government for allowing the ‘Kumbh Mela’, in which over 10 million worshipers gathered for several weeks, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court strongly withdrew from the State Government for its failure to ensure that COVID norms were followed in religious temples and festivals.

Stola e Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Alok Verma observed that in Badrinath and Kedarnath, the respective priests were not holding the COVID social distance protocols.

As he asked the state what would happen if COVID spread among the priests, Chief Justice RS Chauhan specifically observed,

“In the Kedarnath & Badrinath temples, I have seen videos that social distancing is not being followed by the Priests. Even if the diet is being worshiped, you can not let 23 priests enter the temple. Who is the person appointed by the state to monitor this?“

The Chief Justice further added that such videos were causing embarrassment to the State of Uttarakhand. The court also criticized the state government for not being informed about the steps to implement the PSV for Char Dham.

The court told the government lawyer,

“First we allowed Kumbh Mela 2021 and now this is being done (Chardham). Please take a machete and visit Char Dham, go to Kedarnath and Badrinath and see for yourself what is happening“

CJ Chauhan on State Government: I feel embarrassed when my colleagues call and ask what is going on with the citizens of our state, what can I tell them? I am not a decision maker, the Government is a decision maker.

Importantly, referring to Kautilya’s Arthashastra, the Court said that “you (the State) can deceive the Court but you cannot deceive the people” and that he has been negligent. The court also asked the Government to visit Chardham to see for themselves what was happening and that Ministers should visit the state and get to know the reality.

CJ Chauhan in state: Please read Kautilya's Arthashastra and visit parts of the state as there is no other way to see what is happening to the people of the state.

Noting that there are many issues like COVID, Black Mushroom and the third wave of COVID approaching, the President of the Court also noted that decision makers were careless and that the State Government, together with the Judiciary were accountable to the people.

Further, the Court also noted that the presence of the Chief Secretary of State had acted as a catalyst in Kumbh Mela as he camped there and after that things turned for the worse.

CJ Chauhan in state: Instead of preparing for the challenges and dangers ahead, we are being so careless. PSV will not be respected if you do not visit the site in question

Last week, the Court noted that the State Government had ignored the warning given by experts regarding the second wave of the COVID pandemic19.

On May 10, the Court had instructed the State to strictly implement the PSV for Char Dham.

“Although Char Dham Yatra has been suspended by the Government, the Government must ensure that the SOP issued by the Char Dham Management is strictly adhered to. Furthermore, the steps required to implement the SOP in question must be work immediately by the Government in association with the Char Dham Management “, the Court had noted in the order adopted on 10 May.

The issue of the availability of Doctors and Remdesivir

Chief Justice Chauhan asked the State Government if it did anything against CIPLA as it failed to provide an adequate amount of Remdesivir (under contract).

For this, the Council of States said that the Government had put pressure on CIPLA and asked them to supply otherwise action would be taken against them.

Further, in relation to the issue of the employment of doctors, the Court observed orally,

“Hiring doctors is not like buying tomatoes, why would any doctor want to come and work in Uttarkashi, they would work in Noida, Delhi, etc. If the state says the process of selecting doctors is ongoing, I understand “This is a long-running process. We can not expect the State to work miracles, if they are in the process of hiring doctors, we must give them time. The selection process cannot be completed overnight.”

The Chief Justice also said he does not want unqualified medical staff to be appointed in a hurry and for officials to be appointed.

