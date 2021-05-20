Coronavirus shipped to India: 64% of Uttar Pradesh villages ‘without Covid’





Reported over 275,000 new cases India reported 276,110 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the cumulative load to 25.7 million, according to data from the central health ministry. The country saw 3,874 deaths due to the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 287,122. The active case load is 3.1 million, while total recoveries have increased to 22.3 million. About 187 million shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation program began on January 16th. Of these, 1.1 million were donated on Wednesday. Read more 64% of Uttar Pradesh villages Covid free: Govt State The Uttar Pradesh government has claimed that 64 percent of its villages are completely free of Covid, based on the latest test data, a report in The Indian Express said. With the rural UP reporting more cases during the second wave, the government has claimed to have concentrated its efforts in rural areas to contain the spread of the virus. The state administration also said a special sanitation campaign had been launched in rural areas to prevent further spread of the virus, the report said. Read here Karnataka: Staffing forces relatives to opt for Covid patients in hospital At Mandya State Institute of Medical Sciences in Mandya, Karnataka, relatives have been forced to care for Covid patients due to a severe staffing crisis, a report in ThePrint said. There were about 54 patients admitted to three of several Covid wards. But each patient had a doctor right next to them, contrary to treatment protocols. The companions were either sleeping on the floor in the same ward next to their patients or were sitting with only cloth masks risking contracting the virus, the report said. Read more India approves home test for Covid, which costs 250 per bag India has greenlit the first home test for Covid that allows people to buy a bag that delivers results within 15 minutes, said a report in the Hindustan Times. The kit, which costs Rs 250 and is manufactured by Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions Ltd, is a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). It should only be used by people who have Covid symptoms or have had close contact with an infected person. “Testing without criteria is not recommended. “All individuals who test positive can be considered truly positive and no repeat testing is required,” the ICMR said. Read more The new Covid test method from the beginning incubated by IISc receives regulator approval A new Covid test developed by an startup incubated by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has received regulator approval and is expected to help detect the presence and response of antibodies acting against the coronavirus, even after vaccination, a report in The Indian Tha Express. Dr Navakanta Bhat, co-founder of PathShodh Healthcare startup said the ability to estimate the amount of Covid antibody concentration will be essential in assessing the response of the antibody declining over time. Read more

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your continued encouragement and response on how to improve our offerings has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times emerging from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative views, and substantive commentary on current issues of importance.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with better quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More consistency in our online content can only help us achieve our goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, honest and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and agree on the Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos