Will Launch Tibet Advocacy Group with Tibetans Living Across the Globe to Feed Our Cause: The New Ancestor of the CTA

Former TPiE Chairman Penpa Tsering is set to become the next Sikyong (President) of the Tibetan Central Administration (CTA) after the official results of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections (Chithue) were announced by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Here’s a brief chat with Penpa Tsering, who will take over from Lobsang Sangay.

What will be your priority areas like Sikyong?

Mr. Tsering – The two main responsibilities of the Tibetan Central Administration which some Indians refer to as the Tibetan Government in Exile. The first is to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict and the second is to take care of the well-being of the Tibetan diaspora.

So our attempt would be to address the Chinese government because the reality is that the Tibetan issue can only be resolved by talking to the Chinese. I will try to present our firm position that His Holiness has followed for several decades to find a mutually beneficial solution to the conflict that can benefit not only China but also the Tibetans as this area has many positive replications throughout geopolitical region.

The well-being of Tibetans here – it is my duty to bring all Tibetans together for the common interests of the community.

When we look at CTA, one of the common arguments is what will happen to ordinary amdo?

Mr. Penpa Tsering- We all Tibetans, speak the same language which we have extracted from India and practice the same religion, practice the same ethnic book we have extracted from the country. Despite the slight difference in historical backgrounds, we are all the same. Coming to the usual amdo, it is very much a part of our war and yes, we are looking for all of Tibet and not just a part of it.

We know the Chinese are dealing with minorities like Uighur or Tibetan, like a sikyong, how are you going to deal with it?

Mr.Penpa Tsering- Tibetan classification is one of the main concerns, so we say we do not have much time. If you look at the area of ​​Tibet about 2.35 million square kilometers, which is about a quarter of Chinese land, but when we look at the population, we are only 6 million, out of a total of 1.4 billion Chinese. That is why we are not against multiculturalism, but a single majority community. As a large minority community, the eradication of Tibetan national identity, whether in terms of language, religion, cultural or Tibetan environment, is a major concern for us. There are many issues, but we must take their challenges as a whole.

Do you see the possibility of minorities uniting, forming a collective front against CCP and PLA?

Mr. Penpa Tsering- Even now the diaspora community in Uighur, from the Inner Mongols, they like to call themselves as South Mongols and Taiwan and HongKongies. All of these people meet from time to time. But for all these groups to come together, there must be some points in common. Tibetans pursue non-violent means of resolving the issue, and the official position of the Tibetan Central Administration, approved by parliament in exile, is a middle way approach. So as long as there is a common approach, there is definitely a way forward for all minority communities to unite.

The CCP has not been very capable of indulging in any kind of dialogue especially with the CTA or the Tibetans, so how do you plan to engage with the CCP leadership and the authorities?

Mr. Penpa Tsering – I think there has to be a common mind within the Chinese leadership that they just may not want these issues, as it includes a community that is talking about preserving its national identity. While the Chinese government thinks development is the solution to everything, but Tibetans are still concerned about their identity, development alone does not meet the aspirations of these people. So if China really considers all these minority nationalities as part of it, then they should take care of the well-being of these communities. Only then can there be hope for a solution.

What role will the CTA play when the 14th Dalai Lama will not be among us and then the CCP will try to place their Dalai Lama?

Mr. Penpa Tsering – I have said that if the Chinese government, which is an atheist government, if they really want to get involved in recognizing the reincarnation of the Lama, then they should study Buddhism first. This is a purely religious issue and the concept of Lamas reincarnation is very Tibetan Buddhism in nature. So again the person who will be reborn, the person who will be reincarnated is the main actor and then you also have to believe in the concept of life after death that the Chinese government does not do. However, Tibetans will never accept for an appointment or selection by the Chinese government of His Holiness the Dalai Lama or any other Dalai Lama, and any other reincarnation they choose.

How will you revive the Tibetan cause among young people who are no longer part of the culture, or who have moved abroad?

Mr. Penpa Tsering- I may not agree exactly with what you are saying about the detachment of Tibetan youth towards the cause, but it is definitely a challenge for us. I intend to officially start a Tibet Advocacy Group ‘program which would be of an international nature. They are the potentials that we have, that we must exploit and bring them to full bloom. We will also arrange special sessions with young people to bring them to the front if they are not.

You have said very clearly that you will follow the middle path, but nevertheless, PKP does not seem to be very eager for such an approach. So how do you propose to move this forward?

Mr. Penpa Tsering- This is why we are talking about common sense. Once common sense prevails over Chinese leadership that this is the only way forward, then there will be a sense that the Tibetan issue needs to be addressed, which is beneficial to both, China and the Tibetan people. So my efforts would be on many levels.

One is to find a lasting solution for Tibet. The Chinese government does not appreciate third-party intervention, what they call the internationalization of the Tibetan cause. So if they are really concerned about this, we are ready to address them directly. But on the other hand, if they are not ready to answer, it makes no sense to us. Our effort will continue until a lasting solution is found.

What is your expectation from the Indian government? Do you want the government to recognize the borders more aggressively as Indo-Tibetan borders?

Mr. Penpa Tsering- This is a legacy of many years of Indian leadership, there have been so many more vocal leaders who wanted to take a stronger position in Tibet, but that was in the past. We have already spent 70 years in exile and now I think realization is putting in the minds of Indian leaders that India needs to be more proactive.

