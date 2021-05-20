World shares were mixed after the withdrawal on Wall Street FOX23 News

BANGKOK – (AP) Global stocks mingled on Thursday as Japan reported strong trade data signaling a recovery in demand from the pandemic.

Stocks rose in Paris, London, Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai. The American future was lower. Prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies stabilized.

The Japanese government announced that exports rose 38% in April from a year earlier while imports rose almost 13%, showing a recovery in overseas demand even as the country goes through the worst period of coronavirus outbreaks to date .

Exports to the U.S. rose 45% while those to China jumped nearly 34% in a strong backlash following last year ‘s shocks from blockades and other precautionary measures taken to stem the pandemic. The data showed strong increases in shipments of machinery, vehicles, cars and chemicals.

While better than forecast, the figures largely reflect the low base from the depths of the pandemic blockade in 2020. Exports are likely to grow at a slower pace moving forward, said Tom Learmouth of Capital Economics.

“As export volumes increased further in April, the return on exports is slowing down and external demand is unlikely to provide a strong growth spirit in the coming months,” he said in a comment.

Germany’s DAX gained 0.6% to 15,200.43 and the CAC 40 in Paris also rose 0.6% to 6,302.81. Britain’s FTSE added 0.4% to 6,975.45. The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow industries both fell 0.1%.

In Asian trading, the Nikkei 225 regained ground, reaching 0.2% higher at 28,098.25, while the Sydney S & P / ASX 200 rose 1.3% to 7,019.60. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 0.6% to 28,423.80 while the Seoul Kospi fell 0.3% to 3,162.28. Shares rose in Singapore and Jakarta but fell in Taiwan. India’s Sensex changed slightly.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 index fell 0.3% to 4,115.68 after recovering from a 1.6% slide earlier in the day. The benchmark index is on track for its second weekly loss in a row.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.5% to 33,896.04. The Nasdaq performed better than the rest of the market, losing less than 0.1%, to 13,299.74.

Smaller stocks of companies also lost ground. The Russell 2000 Index lost 0.8%, to 2.193.64.

Shares of banks and companies that rely directly on consumer spending pulled the market lower, but shares of the energy sector, the biggest winners so far this year, suffered the biggest losses as the price of U.S. crude oil slipped 3.5 %.

On Thursday, U.S. crude oil added 33 cents to $ 63.68 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell $ 2.50 on Wednesday to $ 63.35 a barrel. Brent crude, the international price standard, rose 22 cents to $ 66.88 a barrel.

Digital currencies fell sharply On Wednesday after the banking association of China issued a warning on Wednesday on the risks associated with digital currencies.

But the price of Bitcoins stabilized on Thursday, moving between gains and losses. By late afternoon in Asia, it had lost 0.8% to $ 40,036.40, according to crypto news site Coindesk. It fell more than 6% on Wednesday, fluctuating in a large range up to $ 30,202 and up to $ 43,621 during the day. She reached her all-time high, over $ 64,800 a month ago,

Bitcoin riots followed the news that Tesla’s old Bitcoin lawyer would no longer accept it as payment for its machines, changing its previous position.

Investors remain focused on whether rising inflation will be temporary or if it will stay. Prices are growing for everything, from gasoline to food as the economy recovers from its disease for more than a year.

The fear is that the Federal Reserve will have to call back its broad support if inflation continues. This includes record low interest rates and $ 120 billion in monthly bond purchases, destined to explore the job market and the economy.

Treasury output mainly increased. Yields on the 10-year banknote fell to 1.66% from 1.67% late Wednesday.

The dollar fell to 108.97 Japanese yen from 109.23 yen on Wednesday. The euro rose to $ 1.2203 from $ 1.2174.