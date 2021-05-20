Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy the Leicester drone factory





Pro-Palestinian protesters have taken over a drone factory in Leicester, which they claim produces a type of drone used by the Israeli army. Demonstrators said they stepped on the roof and chained the gates to the factory of UAV Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of Barley Systems and French firm Thales, on Wednesday to disrupt the production of weapons and military technology. The images showed protesters on the roof spraying flames and holding a banner with the name of their Palestine Action group. The demonstrators vowed to take over at night their occupation of the Leicester factory, which produces unmanned aerial vehicles. The Independent realizes they were still in place on Thursday. Recommended The move comes amid deadly violence between Israel and Hamas, which has seen Israel launch hundreds of airstrikes. More than 227 Palestinians – including 64 children – have been killed and more than 1,600 injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Thousands of Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes amid ongoing fighting. Hamas and other militant groups have fired more than 4,000 rockets into Israeli cities, with hundreds failing to reach and most of the rest being intercepted or landed in open areas. Twelve people in Israel – including two children – have been killed. Palestine Action claims that the Leicester plant produces Hermes drones used by the Israeli armed forces. Leicestershire police said they received a report in the early hours of Wednesday that a group had climbed onto the roof of a building. In a statement Wednesday night, the force said they were continuing to negotiate with people on the roof of the site in the Meridian Business Park. The Independent realizes that the situation remained the same Monday morning. The group said their profession aimed to be as disruptive as possible. A firefighters’ union said they were called to the site of the alleged trade premise to produce drones for the Israeli army to ensure the safety of the protesters on the roof. The Union of Fire Brigades became aware that the protesters were representing the Palestinian solidarity group Palestine Action, a statement said. Union officials immediately reminded senior managers how firefighters we are, and remain, a proud humanitarian service. He added: As soon as the safety of those involved was confirmed, members of the Union of Fire Brigades withdrew from the incident. Graham Vaux, head of the Leicestershire brigade, said the union stands in support of Palestinian solidarity and the right to protest. Police said specially trained officers were engaging in an open dialogue with protesters on the roof Wednesday night, and officers also helped other groups qualify for peaceful field protests in the country. The Independent turned to UAV, Elbit and Thales for comment.

